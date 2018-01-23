Handwriting Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Dell Inspiron 13 7373 2-in-1 review @ PC Perspective
- The SilverStone SX800-LTI SFX-L 800W PSU review @ AnandTech
- Patriot Viper V570 and V570 Blackout Edition gaming mice Rreview @ ThinkComputers
- Deepcool GAMMAXX GT review @ TechPowerUp
- How to fix Wi-Fi roaming @ SmallNetBuilder
- Cougar Minos X5 optical gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition review @ HardOCP
- Corsair H115i PRO review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 3 review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Break Arts 2: build the anime mecha of your dreams @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Subnautica devs want to add Arctic biome after release @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Rust is leaving early access for later access @ Quarter To Three ("finished" may mean something different for games nowadays, but this seems a little sketchy)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Tricked-out barbecue will make you do a spit take @ HackADay
- Functional synthetic enzyme could be catalyst for artificial life @ New Atlas
- Ancient insect scales analyzed with help of nose hair @ HackADay
- Video demonstrates the marvel of CRT displays at 380,000 frames per second @ Ars Technica (I'm glad Ars covered this, because I really an wanted an excuse to share it)
Tech news and culture
- Amazon opens "surveillance-powered, no-checkout convenience store"@ Slashdot
- Linus Torvalds calls Intel patches "complete and utter garbage" @ Slashdot
- SpaceX gets good news from the Air Force on the Zuma mission @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Everything you know about cheese is a lie @ theoutline.com
- I am a roboticist in a cheese factory @ blogs.scientificamerican.com
- Weaving with light: an OLED fibre fabric display @ HackADay