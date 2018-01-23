Handwriting Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


When did the number of words that you've typed overtake the number of words that you've handwritten?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Dell Inspiron 13 7373 2-in-1 review @ PC Perspective
  2. The SilverStone SX800-LTI SFX-L 800W PSU review @ AnandTech
  3. Patriot Viper V570 and V570 Blackout Edition gaming mice Rreview @ ThinkComputers
  4. Deepcool GAMMAXX GT review @ TechPowerUp
  5. How to fix Wi-Fi roaming @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. Cougar Minos X5 optical gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition review @ HardOCP
  8. Corsair H115i PRO review @ Guru3D
  9. Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 3 review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Break Arts 2: build the anime mecha of your dreams @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Subnautica devs want to add Arctic biome after release @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Rust is leaving early access for later access @ Quarter To Three ("finished" may mean something different for games nowadays, but this seems a little sketchy)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Tricked-out barbecue will make you do a spit take @ HackADay
  2. Functional synthetic enzyme could be catalyst for artificial life @ New Atlas
  3. Ancient insect scales analyzed with help of nose hair @ HackADay
  4. Video demonstrates the marvel of CRT displays at 380,000 frames per second @ Ars Technica (I'm glad Ars covered this, because I really an wanted an excuse to share it)

Tech news and culture

  1. Amazon opens "surveillance-powered, no-checkout convenience store"@ Slashdot
  2. Linus Torvalds calls Intel patches "complete and utter garbage" @ Slashdot
  3. SpaceX gets good news from the Air Force on the Zuma mission @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Everything you know about cheese is a lie @ theoutline.com
  2. I am a roboticist in a cheese factory @ blogs.scientificamerican.com
  3. Weaving with light: an OLED fibre fabric display @ HackADay
