Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 7 1800X, a nice Z370 mobo, and more

Howdy, folks. I wonder how many of you are in a similar predicament as me, with some sort of whooping cough that's keeping me awake most of the night—and possibly my neighbors too. Seems like it's a particularly bad season for flu and its derivatives, at least around here. The PC hardware world doesn't stop just because of a handful of viruses, though. We've collected the best deals for you today.

First up in the list is the Ryzen 7 1800X. This is one of our favorite CPUs of the moment, and it's easy to see why. It's got eight Zen cores with simultaneous multi-threading support, and a perky 4 GHz boost clock. It can be yours for only $339.99 from Newegg if you use promo code EMCPERS22. Note that you'll need to provide your own beefy cooling solution, though.

If you prefer the blue team's Coffee Lake CPUs, here's a good home for one: the Asus Prime Z370-A motherboard. This mobo has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two M.2 sockets, and a Realtek S1220A audio codec with DTS Connect multi-channel encoding support. This fine board can be had for $154.99 from Newegg, and there's a $10 mail-in rebate available.

RAM prices are sky-high these days, but if you need to build a PC right now, we can at least guide you in the direction of the less-expensive offerings. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB kit with two 8 GB DIMMs is currently going for $179.99 at Newegg. That's not much more than similar offerings clocked at the pedestrian 2400 MT/s rate.

If 16 GB doesn't cut it for you, please look at the G.Skill Trident Z 32 GB kit with two 16 GB DIMMS, also clocked at 3200 MT/s. Besides the dashing looks, these sticks get you 32 GB of hot-clocked RAM in only two slots, leaving some room for expansion. They're also comparatively affordable at $349.99 from Newegg. Considering that $400 is the going rate for 32 GB of fast RAM these days, that's a decent deal right there.

Any self-respecting TR gerbil has at least a few tons of cheese pictures. That amount of cheesiness requires a roomy container, like the Toshiba N300 8 TB drive. This 7200-RPM spinner has NAS-optimized firmware, a three-year warranty, and goes for only $229.99 after the promo code EMCPERS24. That works out to $28.75 a terabyte.

Finally, something simple, sweet, and a steal—a Sony DualShock 4 controller. This piece of kit can be used with either console or PC, and Steam will go as far as recognizing it natively. Only $39.99 at Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.