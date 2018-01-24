Adata ED600 external storage enclosure safeguards drives within

We've covered some pretty exotic methods of taking data on the go, but sometimes low cost, high durability, and reliable compatibility are the most important factors. Adata's reasonably-priced ED600 USB 3.1 Gen 1 hard drive enclosure is IP54-rated against water and dust intrusion and offers users the ability to install any 2.5" SATA hard drive or SSD. The enclosure's silicone overmold helps reduce vibration and provides a measure of shock resistance for the drive ensconced within.

The enclosure is designed for 2.5" SATA hard drives and SSDs and can accept 7-mm and 9.5-mm tall drives. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface's 5 Gbps of bandwidth is only a moderate downgrade from native SATA's 6 Gbps rating for any drives inside. The upside of USB 3.1 Gen 1 is nearly-universal compatibility with Windows, Macintosh, and Linux systems.

The ED600 has a tool-less design with a latching hinged top. The company says users can install a drive and get going in less than three seconds. The USB connector is hidden behind a small tethered cover when not in use in order to prevent liquids and dust from getting inside the enclosure. Adata says the enclosure can survive drops of one meter, but we suggest readers use an SSD if they expect such falls. The chassis measures 5.3" long, 3.8" wide, and 0.7" thick (13.6 cm x 9.6 cm x 1.9 cm) and weighs 4.4 oz (126 g) when empty.

Adata says the ED600 USB 3.1 Gen 1 2.5" external hard drive enclosure will cost $20 when it hits shelves this month. The company backs the box with a one-year warranty.