Falcon Northwest TLX lets a Max-Q GTX 1070 take flight

Gamers looking to play away from home on a thin-and-light system with high-end Nvidia graphics have a new option thanks to Falcon Northwest's latest TLX laptops. Falcon's skinny machine crams the four-core, eight-thread Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and Max-Q GTX 1070 graphics into a 4.8 lb (2.2 kg) package.

The lone display option is a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS panel without G-Sync. The base memory spec is 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 RAM, and buyers can spring for a 32 GB option. The Max-Q GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card has 8 GB of its own GDDR5 memory. Shoppers can pick from multiple NVMe M.2 boot drive sizes ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB along with up to 4 TB of storage space with an optional 2.5" SATA SSD. Wireless connectivity comes from an Intel 8260 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0 combo card.

The machine measures 15" wide, 10" deep, and an impressively-thin 0.8" thick (38 cm x 25 cm x 2 cm). One of the casualties of carrying high-end discrete graphics in a package that size is the battery life, and Falcon's claimed two-hour runtime is pretty low for any machine. The company didn't say whether that's under typical usage or for gaming, though. The sides of the machine are studded with two Mini DisplayPorts, an HDMI jack, three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectors, audio jacks, and a card reader. Falcon will paint the lid most any color for no extra charge, and its paint shop can do custom flame, rain, or cloud paint jobs for $188 to $375 extra.

Falcon Northwest's TLX laptops are available for special order now. The company backs the portables with a one-year warranty. The base-spec machine hammers the till at a double-take-inducing $2321 before shipping, but at least the price includes a branded backpack.