Opposite Day Longbread


by Colton Westrate


Moo.

PC software and computing

  1. Fractal Design Define R6 Tempered Glass case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 850W review @ bit-tech
  3. Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
  4. Corsair HX1000 1000W power supply review @ HardOCP
  5. Philips Brilliance 328P6VJEB monitor review @ Hexus
  6. Kolink Continuum 1500W PSU review @ JonnyGuru
  7. ADATA XPG SX8000 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Logitech MX Sound 2.0 computer speakers review @ ThinkComputers

Games and VR

  1. 7 Billion Humans is World of Goo dev's new programming game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Art: these fantasy Nintendo hardware breakdowns are just magical @ Nintendo Life (sad, no love for the Wii U)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. SpaceX has test fired its Falcon Heavy rocket @ Ars Technica
  2. Axolotl genome sequenced, revealing regeneration genes @ New Atlas
  3. These baby monkeys are first cloned primates created using the Dolly method @ Ars Technica

Tech news and culture

  1. Coinbase is making $2.7 million a day @ Slashdot (I wonder how they are investing that)
  2. Major payment company: "Fewer and fewer use cases" for bitcoin payments @ Ars Technica
  3. Hawaii governor didn't correct false missile alert sooner because he didn't know his Twitter password @ Slashdot (so many things wrong with that)

Cheese, memes, and GRO LEDs

  1. Cheese rolling cancelled as 'no longer cool' @ bbc.com (what?!)
  2. 'Memes Have Rights Too': Grumpy Cat wins $710,000 In copyright lawsuit @ Slashdot
