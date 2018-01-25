Opposite Day Longbread

PC software and computing
- Fractal Design Define R6 Tempered Glass case review @ PC Perspective
- Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 850W review @ bit-tech
- Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Corsair HX1000 1000W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Philips Brilliance 328P6VJEB monitor review @ Hexus
- Kolink Continuum 1500W PSU review @ JonnyGuru
- ADATA XPG SX8000 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Logitech MX Sound 2.0 computer speakers review @ ThinkComputers
Games and VR
- 7 Billion Humans is World of Goo dev's new programming game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Art: these fantasy Nintendo hardware breakdowns are just magical @ Nintendo Life (sad, no love for the Wii U)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- SpaceX has test fired its Falcon Heavy rocket @ Ars Technica
- Axolotl genome sequenced, revealing regeneration genes @ New Atlas
- These baby monkeys are first cloned primates created using the Dolly method @ Ars Technica
Tech news and culture
- Coinbase is making $2.7 million a day @ Slashdot (I wonder how they are investing that)
- Major payment company: "Fewer and fewer use cases" for bitcoin payments @ Ars Technica
- Hawaii governor didn't correct false missile alert sooner because he didn't know his Twitter password @ Slashdot (so many things wrong with that)
