Thursday deals: big displays, Z370 mobos, and more

Good morning, dear gerbils. It's a really slow day today news-wise. For some reason, there's nothing currently going in the PC hardware world. But that's fine. This lull in the action is only a chance for online retailers to get buyer's attention, and we've collected the best deals for you today. Take a look.

We'll kick things off with a huge item: the Samsung C49HG90 49" curved display. This humongous VA monitor has a resolution of 3840x1080, which works out to a 32:9 aspect ratio. The backlight uses quantum-dot tech, and there's HDR support on tap. As if all that wasn't enough, the maximum refresh rate is a whopping 144 Hz, and the display has support for FreeSync 2. Last but by no means least, there's also a blur-reduction mode available. Grab this gigantic screen for only $899.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPERU49.

Since we're on the topic of displays, here's one of a different tack. The LG 27UD58P-B is 27" across and has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. There's FreeSync support on tap, albeit with a narrow range from 48-60 Hz. The included stand has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. You can get this cheap 4K display for only $299.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPERU36.

If you're considering building a Coffee Lake PC, we have just the ticket for you. Newegg is running a combo deal on an Intel Core i5-8600K coupled with a Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming mobo. The board has two M.2 sockets, Type-C and Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, multi-zone RGB LED lighting, and a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec coupled with WIMA capacitors. You can have both items for only $369.98 from Newegg, which works out to $60 off the regular prices.

If you'd rather pick out your own Z370 motherboard, you could do a lot worse than the Z370 Aorus Gaming 5. This board has Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You get USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, metal-reinforced main PCIe and DIMM slots, and a ton of RGB LED lights. This board has three M.2 slots for good measure. You can have this mobo for $169.99 from Newegg, and you can get another $20 back by way of a mail-in rebate.

While we're usually leery of recommending plain-jane 2.1 speaker sets, that doesn't mean that there aren't a few quality pieces out there. One of the best examples is the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 BT set. The subwoofer can push 65 W continuously, and the two-way satellite speakers can do 18 W apiece. That's enough power for serious volume and clarity. If the model name didn't tip you off, there's Bluetooth connectivity on tap along with regular 3.5-mm audio jacks. Get this set for only $99.99 from Best Buy.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.