Take refuge in Deepcool's New Ark 90 full-tower case

Setting up liquid cooling in a case can be a real pain, and closed-loop systems are arguably harder to install than custom loops. Balancing a heavy radiator in place and screwing it down while the unwieldy hoses and waterblock flop around is an art. If you want liquid cooling but would rather skip that trouble, check out Deepcool's New Ark 90 full-tower case and its integrated Captain 280EX liquid cooler.

The cooler itself is installed into the right side of the case, which is ventilated in what DeepCool calls a "dragon scale" pattern. The coolant passes through an RGB-LED-lit pipe exposed along the front panel of the case. A flow rotor in the tube illustrates how fast the coolant is moving, and you can apparently disconnect it from the built-in radiator and use it with custom-loop setups.

Besides the included cooler, the New Ark 90 is a fresh full-tower case design from Deepcool. Most of the case is made from SGCC steel, but the side panel is a sheet of 1-mm-thick tempered glass. The New Ark 90 takes motherboards up to E-ATX size and has the requisite 8 expansion slots for that form factor. It also has a pair of vertically-aligned expansion slots if you want to show off your graphics card, although you'll need to supply the riser cable yourself.

There's a separate compartment in the bottom of the case for the power supply and storage devices. A plastic window (with an RGB-LED-illuminated Gamer Storm logo) allows others to see the side of your PSU. The storage bay comprises three 3.5" drive slots that are accessed from inside the front panel of the case. You can also mount a 2.5" drive on the PSU shroud and two more behind the motherboard tray.

Deepcool includes four 140-mm RGB-LED-equipped fans with the case. One sits in the back in the usual position, and the other three exhaust out of the venting on the right side of the case. Two are pre-installed on the included 280-mm radiator while the third sits below them helping to vent excess storage device heat. You can install three 120-mm fans in the top of the case and another three in the front. Both of those locations can also accept 360-mm radiators.

As you'd expect from a full-tower case, you don't really have to worry about clearance for graphics cards, CPU coolers, or power supplies. The specs Deepcool gives for each measurement are well beyond the reasonable limits of any existing hardware. The case has RGB LED lighting on the included liquid cooler, fans, and several other places. A three-button controller at the top configures the light show. If you'd like to board the New Ark 90, Deepcool says it will be available next month for $300. The Electro edition will come later, in May.