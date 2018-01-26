ASRock shows off its Gemini Lake fraternal twins

We wrote about Gigabyte's Gemini Lake motherboards a couple of days ago, and now fellow mainboard maker ASRock is showing off a couple of Mini-ITX boards based on Intel's latest efficiency-first SoCs. The J4105-ITX and J4105B-ITX are similar in terms of overall capabilities, though differences in ports and slots separate the pair. The twins use soldered-in, four-core, four-thread Intel Celeron J4105 SoCs and have a pair of DDR4 SODIMM slots supporting up to 8 GB of 2400 MT/s memory. Like Gigabyte's Gemini Lake boards, ASRock's fraternal twins bear no fans.

The Celeron J4105 has Intel's UHD Graphics 600 IGP, which is capable of hardware-accelerated 4K H.265 encoding and decoding. Both boards have a reasonably-modern HDMI 1.4 port and a VGA connector for old-school analog video. The J4105-ITX adds a DVI connector and can drive three monitors at once. The HDMI port supports 4096x2160 output at 30 Hz, but the other display connectors are constrained to substantially lower resolutions.

Both motherboards have Gigabit Ethernet ports, though neither one has integrated Wi-Fi. The J4105-ITX has an E-keyed M.2 slot for adding a Wi-Fi card. Users can install full-length PCIe expansion cards in the J4105B-ITX, though bandwidth is limited to two lanes of PCIe 2.0. The J4105-ITX, on the other hand, has a standard PCIe 2.0 x1 slot. The B-model can support two SATA drives, while the other unit gets four SATA connectors. Both boards have a variety of pin headers for adding additional audio jacks, USB ports, and serial COM ports.

As for rear I/O, both boards have two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, two PS/2 connectors for legacy keyboards and mice, a serial port for "legacy-er" hardware, and audio jacks. The J4105B-ITX adds in a parallel port, while the standard unit gets an S/PDIF optical audio output and extra audio jacks. There are some other minor differences between the boards, so interested buyers should make sure to give their spec sheets a good look before deciding between the pair.

ASRock didn't provide any pricing or availability information for the J4105-ITX and J4105B-ITX motherboards. Both models appear to target embedded applications, so prospective buyers might have to do some digging to find them.