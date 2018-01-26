Club3D's adapters and cables are set for DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b

We're finally starting to see the marriage of higher resolutions and higher refresh rates in displays. After years of "just works" standardized cabling, we need new cables, and picking them can get confusing. In the case of DisplayPort (DP), VESA is trying to smooth the transition with its certification program. Today Club3D announced that its DisplayPort cables are the first to be DP8K-certified. If your display doesn't support DisplayPort, the company also has a couple of new active DP-to-HDMI adapters.

The adapters are the charmingly-named CAC-1080 and CAC-1180, and they differ only in the male connector used. The CAC-1080 has a male DisplayPort connector, while the CAC-1180 has a Mini-DisplayPort. Either adapter does the same job: convert a DisplayPort 1.4 signal into HDMI 2.0b. Most adapters on the market are passive adapters, meaning that your graphics card has to be able to output an HDMI signal over its DisplayPort connectors. These, however, are active adapters (proper converters, so to say) and have no such requirement.

The new adapters support running a single display with a resolution of 4096x2160 resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate. They support pixel encoding conversion from RGB or YCbCr 4:4:4 to YCbCr 4:2:0 where required, and they support HDR video with up to 12 bits per color channel. Club3D's new adapters can also pass through HDCP 2.2 DRM and HDMI-CEC device control instructions. The company doesn't mention higher refresh rates specifically, but does say that the adapters should be able to convert any valid signal that stays within their 5.4 Gbps maximum link rate.

Meanwhile, Club3D says its existing DisplayPort 1.4 cables were already fully up to spec, but to quash any concerns, the company has gone and slapped VESA certification on the cords. With one of the HBR3-capable DP8K-certified cables, you can send a 60-Hz 7680x4320 signal (or a 120-Hz 3840x2160 signal) over a single cable.

The active adapters are already selling at Amazon—whether you need DisplayPort or Mini-DisplayPort, they'll run you $29. As for Club3D's fancy DP cables, they're going for $29.40 for a length of 13' (4 m).