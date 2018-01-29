GeForce 390.77 drivers are ready for Deliverance

Nvidia graphics cards between the GeForce GTX 1050 and the $3000 tensor-stuffed Titan V are thin on the ground these days. Gamers that already own cards get to enjoy the green graphics team's latest GeForce 390.77 drivers. The big news in the latest driver is support for the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Metal Gear Survive. The driver developers also added Ansel in-game photography support for Black Desert Online and ShadowPlay Highlights kill footage capture for War Thunder.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a CryEngine-based open-world RPG that started on Kickstarter almost four years ago. The first official release is scheduled for February 13, so gerbils can buy a copy for their significant other just in time for Valentine's Day. Metal Gear Survive is an alternate-universe spin-off from Metal Gear Solid V with some of 2017's biggest gaming buzzwords: crafting and survival. Metal Gear Survive ships on February 22, but Nvidia's drivers are already prepared for it with an SLI profile and ShadowPlay Highlights support.

The 390.77 driver release also includes SLI profiles for Dirt 4, Hot Lava, and Ode. The driver team says it's squashed bugs with GeForce Experience crashes on laptops with Optimus graphics, G-Sync windowed mode on GeForce GTX 1080 cards, and the GeForce Control Panel on GeForce GTX 1070 cards. Application-specific kinks with Dirt 4, Neverwinter Nights, and 3DMark have reportedly been ironed out.

Complexity and perfection are difficult to combine, and modern graphics drivers are quite complicated. Windows 7 users can expect problems with screen hot-plugging and display rotation to continue. Those that have moved on to Windows 10 will still experience trouble when switching between multiple memory overclocks on a Titan V or attempting to connect multiple DVI monitors on SLI GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards. The two people still trying to use a crusty old Kepler Titan with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor are still out of luck. Problems with Gears of War 4 on Pascal GPUs and HDR trouble with Doom on GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards also remain.

Adventurous gerbils can let GeForce Experience automatically update their systems' drivers. Alternatively, head over to Nvidia's GeForce driver page for a manual download. The cautious can read Nvidia's driver release notes before proceeding.