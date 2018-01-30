National Plan for Vacation Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- EVGA SuperNOVA 750W G3 power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Zotac Zbox Magnus ER51060 (Barebones) review @ bit-tech
- Corsair PBT double-shot keycaps review @ Guru3D
- MSRP build vs. 2018 current price build benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
- Cooler Master ML240L RGB AIO CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- ASUS ROG STRIX X370-I GAMING ITX review @ HardwareCanucks
- WD My Cloud Home Duo NAS review @ Hexus
- Samsung SSD860 PRO 4TB SSD review @ KitGuru
- HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
- How to buy a wireless router - 2018 edition @ SmallNetBuilder
- Team Group Cardea Zero 240 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ monitor review @ TechSpot
- Acer ProDesigner PE320QK review @ TFT Central
- EVGA X299 Micro motherboard review @ ThinkComputers
- The EVGA X299 FTW K motherboard review: dual U.2 ports @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- The (still) uncertain state of video game streaming online @ Ars Technica
- Ark: Survival Evolved becomes a Minecraftbut in PixArk @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Auto-tracking sentry gun gives deer a super soaking @ HackADay
- Biologic additive may lead to self-healing concrete @ HackADay
- Elon Musk's tunneling company fires up its first ... flamethrower? @ New Atlas
- Fish skin bandages heal badly burned bears @ New Atlas (unrelated to previous link)
Tech news and culture
- Fitness-tracking app reveals locations of secret army bases @ Slashdot
- Apple's 'What's a Computer?' ad is annoying people @ Slashdot (not all PR is good PR, ugh)
- Tim Cook: Coding languages were 'too geeky' for students until we invented Swift @ Slashdot (Sweet Clyde had this to say on the matter)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- How Pixar's cartoon cheese led to a smarter view of science @ cnet.com
- The cheese does not stand alone: how fungi and bacteria team up for a tastier rind @ npr.org
- Salt Bae's cheese choice is upsetting the internet @ foodandwine.com (frankly, I'm surprised anyone thought he'd be worth his salt)