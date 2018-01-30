National Plan for Vacation Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


While I have your attention, don't forget about TR BBQ XV when making your summer plans.

PC hardware and computing

  1. EVGA SuperNOVA 750W G3 power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Zotac Zbox Magnus ER51060 (Barebones) review @ bit-tech
  3. Corsair PBT double-shot keycaps review @ Guru3D
  4. MSRP build vs. 2018 current price build benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Cooler Master ML240L RGB AIO CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
  6. ASUS ROG STRIX X370-I GAMING ITX review @ HardwareCanucks
  7. WD My Cloud Home Duo NAS review @ Hexus
  8. Samsung SSD860 PRO 4TB SSD review @ KitGuru
  9. HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
  10. How to buy a wireless router - 2018 edition @ SmallNetBuilder
  11. Team Group Cardea Zero 240 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  12. Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ monitor review @ TechSpot
  13. Acer ProDesigner PE320QK review @ TFT Central
  14. EVGA X299 Micro motherboard review @ ThinkComputers
  15. The EVGA X299 FTW K motherboard review: dual U.2 ports @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. The (still) uncertain state of video game streaming online @ Ars Technica
  2. Ark: Survival Evolved becomes a Minecraftbut in PixArk @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Auto-tracking sentry gun gives deer a super soaking @ HackADay
  2. Biologic additive may lead to self-healing concrete @ HackADay
  3. Elon Musk's tunneling company fires up its first ... flamethrower? @ New Atlas
  4. Fish skin bandages heal badly burned bears @ New Atlas (unrelated to previous link)

Tech news and culture

  1. Fitness-tracking app reveals locations of secret army bases @ Slashdot
  2. Apple's 'What's a Computer?' ad is annoying people @ Slashdot (not all PR is good PR, ugh)
  3. Tim Cook: Coding languages were 'too geeky' for students until we invented Swift @ Slashdot (Sweet Clyde had this to say on the matter)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. How Pixar's cartoon cheese led to a smarter view of science @ cnet.com
  2. The cheese does not stand alone: how fungi and bacteria team up for a tastier rind @ npr.org
  3. Salt Bae's cheese choice is upsetting the internet @ foodandwine.com (frankly, I'm surprised anyone thought he'd be worth his salt)
