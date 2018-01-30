Dive into the deep end of Wi-Fi with the Asus Blue Cave router

It seems like most high-performance wireless routers we talk about around here have styling that can be described as somewhere between edgy and threatening. Asus' Blue Cave router takes a different approach with a white-and-blue color scheme and a design free of an arachnoid array of external antennas. The box-with-a-hole-in-it promises to deliver up to 1733 Mbps of 802.11ac bandwidth. To increase the user-friendliness factor, the Blue Cave is compatible with Asus' Router App on iOS and Android, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, and If This Then That (IFTTT).

Asus says the Blue Cave has an unspecified dual-core processor and a wireless chip from Intel paired with 128 MB of flash storage and 512 MB of DDR3 memory. The device packs four internal antennas into its 6.3" square and 3.1" deep enclosure (16 cm x 16 cm x 8 cm). The back of the box has a Gigabit Ethernet WAN port and four Gigabit Ethernet LAN jacks.

Security is more of a concern than ever on wireless networks, and Asus says the AiProtection suite it developed in conjunction with Trend Micro is the first "commercial-grade" security offering for home routers. A lifetime subscription to the service is included with the Blue Cave.

Since it can hook into Amazon's Alexa ecosystem, Asus says the Blue Cave can use voice commands to disable Wi-Fi during dinner. The IFTTT integration can be used to send parents an email when the router detects the arrival of children in the home.

Asus' Blue Cave is available now for $180 from Amazon and Newegg. The manufacturer backs the router with a two-year warranty.