Toshiba injects eighth-gen vPro CPUs in its Tecra and Portégé lines

We've seen many companies announce updates of their various laptop lines with Intel's latest eighth-generation Core mobile parts, but Toshiba's refresh of its Portégé and Tecra lines is the first we can recall with eighth-generation vPro-enabled chips. All in all, the company is adding four-core, eight-thread Core i5 and Core i7 options to its Portégé X20W, Portégé X30, Tecra X40, Tecra Z50, Tecra A50, and Tecra C50 lines. The Portégé X20W is unique among the other machines for its convertible 2-in-1 design with a 360° hinge. All of the clamshells laptops except the Tecra C50 have a Thinkpad-style trackpoint, too.

The Portégé machines are more portable than the Tecras. The 0.6"-thick (1.5 cm) convertible Portégé X20W has a 1920x1080 12.5" touchscreen with Windows Ink capability and a Windows Hello-compatible camera. The clamshell Portégé X30 has a larger 13.3" display inside a magnesium alloy chassis with an Onyx Blue finish. Buyers can pick between 1366x768 and 1920x1080 panels. The lightweight metal shell helps the X30 tip the scales at just 2.3 lbs (1.1 kg).

The Tecra X40 has a blue-painted magnesium chassis similar to the Portégé X30, coupled with a larger 14.4" screen offered in 1366x768 and 1920x1080 varieties. The X40 is a bit thicker than the Portégés at 0.7" (1.7 cm) and slightly heavier at 2.8 lbs (1.3 kg).

Toshiba has three different Tecra lines with 15.6" displays, all available with 1366x768 or 1920x1080 panels. The Tecra C50 is the entry-level unit, giving up small features like the trackpoint in exchange for a lower price. The Tecra Z50 is in the middle with its backlit keyboard, and the Tecra A50 with an optional touchscreen represents the top of the Tecra range. All of the 15.6" models have business-friendly ten-key pads on the right side of the keyboard. The Tecra C50 and A50 have a Major Hardware Component warranty that gives users an entire replacement machine if a major component fails within the first year after purchase.

Toshiba says the updated laptops will be available before the end of the first quarter. The company didn't provide any pricing details for the machines with updated processors.