Razer's Seiren Elite mic makes life easier for streamers

Razer's Seiren and Seiren X microphones can already be seen on the desks of some of the internet's popular game streamers, but the company is pressing upmarket with the Seiren Elite, an all-in-one microphone that the maker claims can replace an entire rack of professional audio equipment full of bulky XLR cabling. The Seiren Elite has a single "professional-grade" dynamic capsule and plugs into the host computer with a USB port.

A built-in defeatable high-pass filter helps reduce unwanted low-frequency noise sources like system fans and HVAC systems. The only controls on the face of the mic body are a mute button and knobs for gain and headphone volume. Razer says the integrated limiter helps reduce audio clipping when the action in a stream gets heated. Streamers can listen to their own voice with zero latency using the 3.5-mm headphone monitor port.

The Seiren Elite is available directly from Razer's site for a meaty $200. We've seen third-party listings for the microphone at Amazon and Newegg with substantially higher prices, though we suspect the retailers will offer the item themselves soon. Razer backs the microphone with a one-year warranty.