Intel fortifies its Dawson Canyon NUCs with vitamin Kaby Lake-R

We wrote about Intel's Dawson Canyon NUCs back in October. Back then, the CPU options were a smattering of seventh-generation mobile Core i3 and Core i5 parts. The company has now taken its shiny and sparkly Core i7-8650U Kaby Lake-R eighth-generation four-core, eight-thread mobile chip and tossed it into the otherwise familiar miniature chassis. The blue silicon giant has also partnered with Simply PC to offer corporate-targeted versions packing the vPro-enabled variation of the Core i7-8650U processor.

For those that don't have every detail in Intel's ARK committed to memory, the 15-W Core i7-8650U has a 1.9 GHz base clock and boosts up to a pretty-wild 4.2 GHz when conditions permit. Dawson Canyon NUCs have a pair of SO-DIMM slots that can accept up to 32 GB of 2400MT/s DDR4 memory. All models have an E-key M.2 slot usually occupied by a wireless card plus an M-keyed slot for a 2280-size SSD. Buyers can choose the especially compact version pictured above if the M.2 slot addresses their internal storage needs, or they can choose a taller model with room for a single 2.5" SATA drive. The Kaby-R take on the NUC formula has the same I/O selection as the regular Kaby Lake version with dual HDMI 2.0 jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, and four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

Corporate customers that need Intel's vPro management features will need to look to Intel partner Simply PC for NUCs packing the vPro version of the Core i7-8650U. Simply PC will offer short and tall versions like Intel's consumer NUCs, plus a bare board and a fanless variation.

Intel's ARK says the NUCs with the Core i7-8650U have launched, but we weren't able to find them at our favorite e-tailers. The company didn't provide pricing for its consumer i7 NUCs, but Simply PCs' vPro versions with 4 GB of memory, a 128 GB M.2 SATA SSD, and no operating system start at $710 and carry a one-year warranty. Simply PC expects the machines to be bolted onto office furniture starting at the end of March. Thanks to PC Perspective for bringing the Simply PC vPro NUCs to our attention.