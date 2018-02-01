Thursday deals: a Corsair K65 Lux, a sweet X370 mobo, and more

Hi there, folks. Endless Space 2 has sunk its claws on me again thanks to the release of the Vaulters expansion, and it's been hard to let go. If you haven't tried the game out, it's as fine a 4X strategy title as you'll ever see. I need to stop rambling about games, as there's work to be done. I better get some deals going, right? Here they are.

Looking for a sweet mechanical keyboard clad in blinkenlights? Look no further. The Corsair K65 Lux RGB is a tenkeyless board with sleek styling, excellent build quality, and a generous wrist pad. Best Buy will hand you the variant with Cherry MX Red linear switches for only $79.99—a bargain for this nice a keyboard.

Heads up if you're considering a Ryzen build. The ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac offers two M.2 slots, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and SLI and CrossFire support. There's also some RGB LED lighting for good measure. You can get this board for $99.99 from Newegg, and there's $20 dangling from a rebate card. Pretty insane price right there.

There's a chance you'll want some RAM to go with the motherboard. The G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16 GB kit with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s is one of the prettiest we've seen, and it'll set you back only $199.99 at Newegg.

If you like your monitors of the "super-fast" variety, then you'll want something like the AOC Agon AG251FZ. This 1080p display has an insane 240-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. Additional niceties include a stand with adjustable height, built-in speakers, and a headphone holder. Get one for only $279.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPRPE74.

I'm a huge fan of NAS-oriented hard drives due to their combination of speed and reliability. The HGST Deskstar NAS 8 TB is one such specimen, and it offers a 7200-RPM rotational speed and a massive 128 MB cache. You can get one of these drives for only $219.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPRPE29.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.