Skylake-based Xeon D chips show up on Intel's price list

Remember Xeon D, gerbils? If you're not employed in networking or systems administration, you probably don't—and if you are, you almost certainly do. The extant Xeon-D chips use up to 16 Broadwell CPU cores, take up to 128 GB of ECC DDR4 memory, and have dual on-chip 10-Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Those chips came out about three years ago though, so it's time for an update. Indeed, Intel's just updated its price list, and it now includes the Xeon D-2191, Xeon D-2161I, and Xeon D-2141I.

The new Xeons aren't up on Intel's ARK site, and there's no other information from the company about exactly what those three processors are beyond what's reproduced above. However, the folks over at Heise.de found a bit of info over on Supermicro's website that confirms our natural expectation that these are the Skylake-based Xeon D chips that Intel confirmed would show up in "early 2018" late last year.

Supermicro's motherboard matrix has five new entries for boards based on "Skylake-D" processors. Three model numbers are mentioned: D-2146NT, D-2166NT, and D-2183IT. Curiously, none of those are listed in Intel's price list. Based on Supermicro's page, the D-2146NT appears to be an eight-core CPU, the D-2166NT seems to be a 12-core CPU, and the D-2183IT is probably a 16-core CPU. The matrix also lists two other Skylake-D setups most likely configured with eight- and four-core processors, but doesn't list the specific CPUs those boards will bear.

Further drawing from the Supermicro listing, we can see that the new-generation Xeon D parts will once again have dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet controllers, and that they'll use DDR4 memory at 2666 MT/s. Only three motherboards are specifically listed with four DIMM slots, but all of the boards have the same maximum capacity of 256 GB of registered ECC memory, or 512 GB if you use LRDIMMs. The Broadwell-based Xeon D chips only had dual-channel memory controllers, so it will be interesting to see if these systems are running one or two DIMM slots per channel.

Notably, the TDP specs on the new processors start at 65 W and peak at 90 W. That's double the 45 W TDP of the Broadwell-based Xeon D chips. Based on Intel's slides from last year, the new chips are most likely based on the same Skylake-SP core found in the Xeon W and Xeon Scalable processors. Like those chips, we'd expect the new Xeon Ds to run well below their TDP most of the time.

Skylake Xeon D CPUs Cores/Threads Turbo clock (GHz) L3 cache (MB) RAM support TDP Price Xeon D-2191 18/36 1.6 24.75 ? 86W $2406 Xeon D-2183IT 16/? ? ? DDR4-2666 ? ? Xeon D-2166NT 12/? ? ? DDR4-2666 ? ? Xeon D-2161I 12/24 2.2 16.5 ? 90W $962 Xeon D-2146NT 8/? ? ? DDR4-2666 ? ? Xeon D-2141I 8/16 2.2 11 ? 65W $555

The chart above collects everything we know about the new Xeon D chips at this time. Intel hasn't actually made any official announcement about these processors whatsoever, so for now we'll just have to sit tight until the boys in blue decide to give us the straight dope.