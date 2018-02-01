Corsair goes grand touring with the T2 Road Warrior chair

Corsair got into the gaming chair business early last summer with its motorsport-inspired T1 Race chair. The company is back with more of a grand tourer take on backside support with the T2 Road Warrior, touting increased long-haul comfort from a wider frame with less-agressive side bolsters. The T2's weight limit also increases from 264 lb (120 kg) to an even 300 lb (140 kg).

I am partial to the subdued black-on-black color scheme, but Corsair also offers versions with blue, red, white, or yellow trim. The seat's base is cast from aluminum and is studded with five rollerblade-style polyurethane wheels that Corsair says will not damage flooring.

The frame of the T2 Road Warrior is made of conventional steel rather than the advanced flexible polymer in the Steelcase Silq we wrote about earlier this week. That steel frame is covered with polyurethane foam and perforated synthetic leatherette material. The seat bottom angle can be adjusted from 0-17° and the back can recline by as much as 170°. The gas lift attached to the seat can go up and down by 3.3" (8.5 cm), setting a maximum seat height of 23.6". The armrests are adjustable in multiple directions and can swivel. Lumbar and neck pillows are included.

Corsair's T2 Road Warrior has already hit the streets and is available now from Newegg for $350, which is $50 less than the suggested price. The maker backs the seat with a two-year warranty.