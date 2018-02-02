Radeon 18.2.1 drivers are ready for the Final Fantasy XII remaster

AMD's previous update to its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition drivers was focused on fixing bugs with old games rather than optimizations for new titles. Today's 18.2.1 release combines the old and the new by adding support for the spanking-new PC release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, a Japanese role-playing game originally unleashed on ye olde Playstation 2 almost 12 years ago. For those that don't follow the world of jRPGs on gaming consoles, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age HD remaster was released on the PS4 last July and is now available on the PC for the first time. PC gamers are rewarded for their decade-long patience with higher resolution options, 60 FPS rendering when hardware allows, and immediate access to post-game-completion modes.

The red graphics driver team pruned some thorns off the old version while adding support for Final Fantasy XII. The list of resolved issues includes certain FreeSync troubles on single-screen configurations and compatibility issues with Samsung's CF791 monitor. AMD says it's ironed out wrinkles with Radeon Chill and Radeon Overlay with games that use the next-generation Vulkan API. The driver team also fixed some application-specific bugs in Sid Meier's Civilization V, Need for Speed Payback, and Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation (sic).

Driver developers have to choose their battles, and some problems remain. Despite the company's efforts on FF12: Zodiac, a bug with water textures is still present in World of Final Fantasy. Radeon FreeSync may engage incorrectly during video playback in the Google Chrome browser, resulting in flickering. Radeon Overlay still crashes in a few games. Some multi-monitor setups could still experience problems when FreeSync is enabled, and Radeon Enhanced Sync can still cause problems on some FreeSync displays.

AMD graphics cards are hard to get a hold of these days, but those with two of them in a CrossFire configuration can experience troubles when switching the GPU Workload switch to Compute in Radeon Software. The solution for now is to disable CrossFire before flipping the workload toggle. Also unresolved are random hangs after extended periods of use in systems with 12 (!) or more graphics cards in compute workloads. That last bug is surely limited to the group that is making it so hard to get a graphics card right now.

Radeon owners can head over to the AMD drivers page to read the release notes or just skip to the bottom for the download links. As usual, the driver is only for folks running Windows 7 or Windows 10. Windows 8 or 8.1 users and Mac owners running Boot Camp are not part of the in-crowd.