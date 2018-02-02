Swiftech Apogee SKF waterblock is loaded with thin fins

Last year, Swiftech launched the SKF Heirloom Series as the flagship model in Apogee series of waterblocks and made it available to pre-order customers only. Besides the entirely new design both inside and out, the Apogee SKF Heirloom Series included significant cosmetic customization options for the top side, the cover plate, the logo, and even the mounting system. Folks who don't care about all those aesthetic options could instead check out Swiftech's latest release, the Apogee SKF.

Swiftech says the block uses slotted fins that are just 125 microns (0.125 mm, or less than 1/1000") thick. Because of that, the Apogee SKF should have excellent thermal performance. TechPowerUp reviewed the Heirloom Series, and it found that while the waterblock did indeed transfer a lot of heat, it also greatly restricted the flow of coolant. Bring a big pump for this one.

Even though it lacks all the cosmetic customization options of the Heirloom Series, the regular Apogee SKF will still come in two versions. The basic model is made of black acetal with a chrome Swiftech logo, while the Apogee SKF Prestige has chrome-plated brass body with a silver center cover. Either way, the waterblock should perform identically.

You can mount an Apogee SKF atop Intel LGA 115x, LGA 2011, and LGA 2066 CPUs, as well as AMD AM2, AM3, and AM4 sockets out of the box. Special versions of the Apogee SKF for Ryzen Threadripper's TR4 socket are coming in February. For now, you can pick up the existing models from Swiftech's website. They're on sale, too—instead of $70 for the Apogee SKF and $90 for the Apogee SKF Prestige, you can instead pick them up for $59.46 and $76.46. Newegg also has Heirloom Series models available for $98.