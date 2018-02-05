G.Skill juices its Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory to 4700 MT/s

The more CPU cores you have and the faster they run, the more memory bandwidth you need to keep them all fed. That's a fairly basic concept when understanding the balancing act that is PC performance. If you're severely starved for speed then G.Skill has what you need: a new world-record-breaking memory kit. The G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM kit will soon come clocked at up to 4700 MT/s.

G.Skill is only planning a 16-GB kit comprising two 8-GB sticks so far. The DIMMs run with 19-19-19-39 timings. That sounds pretty loose at first, but 19 clocks at 2350 MHz is in fact quite brief. To hit that eye-watering speed, the RAM requires 1.45 V—a number that makes my blood pressure reach uncomfortable levels. This RAM appears to be intended for only the most rarefied category of overclockers that replace CPUs like the rest of us change underwear. At least it's a lower voltage than that of the 4600 MT/s kits the company released last year.

G.Skill announced this RAM before it had product pages ready. That's fine, though, because this RAM won't be ready for sale until April at the earliest. The company says the 4700 MT/s Trident Z RGB memory is coming in the second quarter of this year.