Lame Duck Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


A lame duck? Yeah right. Here's an awesome duck instead.

PC hardware and computing

  1. AMD Ryzen 5 2500U mobile APU performance with Raven Ridge @ PC Perspective
  2. Razer BlackWidow Ultimate review (2017) @ bit-tech
  3. Cougar Phontum gaming headset review @ Guru3D
  4. SilverStone SFX SX500-G 500W power supply review @ HardOCP
  5. Corsair K63 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard @ Hexus
  6. Philips Brilliance 272P7VPTKEB 27" 4K monitor review @ KitGuru
  7. Mining on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor with Nicehash @ Legit Reviews
  8. HP EliteBook 1040 G4 review: a powerful laptop that checks the right boxes @ Neowin
  9. Hive Smart Home System reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. Ubiquiti Labs AmpliFi Teleport Kit review @ TechPowerUp
  11. The Kinesis Freestyle Edge gaming mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech
  12. AMD Threadripper cryptocurrency mining: how to pay for a CPU in just months @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Frostpunk introduces its awesome/terrifying automatons @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. How Analogue remade the Super Nintendo @ Polygon
  3. 10 Crowns is a historical 4X from Civ 4 designer's studio @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'll be keeping a close eye on this one)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Oscilloscope art from your browser @ HackADay
  2. Keeping magnetized marbles from stopping the music @ HackADay
  3. Elon Musk says the Falcon Heavy has a 50-50 chance of success @ Ars Technica (don't miss the launch attempt at 1:30 ET today!)

Tech news and culture

  1. Amazon patents wristbands designed to track and steer employees' movements @ Slashdot
  2. eBay is dumping PayPal for Dutch rival Adyen @ Slashdot
  3. Camera makers resist encryption, despite warnings from photographers @ Slashdot
  4. "Digital deforestation" reveals lost Mayan city @ New Atlas (I've been to Tikal, it was incredible, but my lasting memory of it is how badly I wanted to just stay and watch the local leaf cutter ants do their thing)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Sweet dreams are made of cheese: "Queso!" @ santafenewmexican.com
