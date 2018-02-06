Lame Duck Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U mobile APU performance with Raven Ridge @ PC Perspective
- Razer BlackWidow Ultimate review (2017) @ bit-tech
- Cougar Phontum gaming headset review @ Guru3D
- SilverStone SFX SX500-G 500W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Corsair K63 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard @ Hexus
- Philips Brilliance 272P7VPTKEB 27" 4K monitor review @ KitGuru
- Mining on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor with Nicehash @ Legit Reviews
- HP EliteBook 1040 G4 review: a powerful laptop that checks the right boxes @ Neowin
- Hive Smart Home System reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Ubiquiti Labs AmpliFi Teleport Kit review @ TechPowerUp
- The Kinesis Freestyle Edge gaming mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech
- AMD Threadripper cryptocurrency mining: how to pay for a CPU in just months @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- Frostpunk introduces its awesome/terrifying automatons @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- How Analogue remade the Super Nintendo @ Polygon
- 10 Crowns is a historical 4X from Civ 4 designer's studio @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'll be keeping a close eye on this one)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Oscilloscope art from your browser @ HackADay
- Keeping magnetized marbles from stopping the music @ HackADay
- Elon Musk says the Falcon Heavy has a 50-50 chance of success @ Ars Technica (don't miss the launch attempt at 1:30 ET today!)
Tech news and culture
- Amazon patents wristbands designed to track and steer employees' movements @ Slashdot
- eBay is dumping PayPal for Dutch rival Adyen @ Slashdot
- Camera makers resist encryption, despite warnings from photographers @ Slashdot
- "Digital deforestation" reveals lost Mayan city @ New Atlas (I've been to Tikal, it was incredible, but my lasting memory of it is how badly I wanted to just stay and watch the local leaf cutter ants do their thing)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Sweet dreams are made of cheese: "Queso!" @ santafenewmexican.com