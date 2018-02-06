Lexip gaming mouse takes aim with two joysticks

We touched on Lexip's "3D mouse" joystick-mouse hybrid in a Shortbread post last week, but in the intervening time a bit more information has appeared. For those that don't follow Colton's posts, Lexip's gaming mouse has two analog joysticks built in. The thumb-activated stick is the more visually obvious of the pair, but the whole mouse body acts as a primary joystick by way of tilting in two axes. The company promises novel control schemes from that simple arrangement, including the ability to pivot, zoom, strafe, and aim in FPS games without losing accuracy.

The company touts a list of 18 high-profile games with profiles tailored for the unique input. Lexip says the mouse is ideally suited for space sims like Kerbal Space Program and the much-hyped Star Citizen because it can work as a mouse and flight stick in one unit. The company says players can perform complex maneuvers with one hand and keep the other hand free for keyboard input. Players of first-person building and shooting games with complex menu systems like Minecraft and Fortnite can use the thumbstick to select menu items without using the keyboard. Racers can use the main body joystick as an analog input for steering and throttle. The manufacturer says FPS gamers and professional users can also benefit from the added functionality. I personally see plenty of potential for controlling open-world games like the GTA series.

As for specs, Lexip's gaming mouse has an 8200-DPI PixArt ADNS-9800 laser sensor capable of tracking at up to 150 IPS. The mouse's body tilts about 20° forward, back, left, and right. Meanwhile, the thumbstick travels about 30° in each direction. The mouse has seven buttons, a click wheel, adjustable joystick sensitivity, and three-zone RGB LED illumination. The cord is a detachable braided unit.

The French outfit has offered a mouse with integrated joysticks in the past. The previous model appears to have been aimed at professional users, but a few gamers did take notice of its potential.

Lexip posted a Kickstarter a week ago and blew past its $31,000 funding goal in less than half an hour on the way to a total of $163,000 at the time of writing. If you're comfortable with the idea of tossing money down the potential hole that is crowd-funding, you can get in line for the mouse-joystick hybrid on Kickstarter for €99 (about $122). Deliveries are expected to start in June. The company says a sinister version for left-handed users is also in the works.