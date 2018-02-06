Tuesday deals: an Acer XB271HU 144-Hz G-Sync display, and more

Greetings, fair gerbils. It's a fairly quiet day at TR HQ. Jeff's prepping up an extremely enticing review, and I'm hunting for deals in the meantime. We don't have many PC components on sale today, but the list o' deals is by no means any less interesting. Check it out.

Leading the charge today, we have the Acer XB271HU monitor. This 27" IPS display has a resolution of 2560x1440, support for G-Sync, and a 144 Hz refresh rate that Acer says can be punched to 165 Hz by way of overclocking. The included stand is height and tilt-adjustable, and there's a built-in USB 3.0 hub. High-refresh-rate monitors with G-Sync support tend to be quite dear, but you can grab one of these today from Newegg for $549.99 with the promo code EMCXPRPV2.

Next up, a sweet motherboard for little cash—the MSI B350 Tomahawk Plus. This Ryzen-ready offering has Type-C and Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot, an M.2 slot, and an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet. As befits a motherboard these days, there's also onboard RGB LED lighting. This feature list would make you think the price was north of $100, but Newegg will hand you this board for a mere $84.99. As if that weren't enough, you can get another $20 back by way of a rebate card.

Looking to game on the go instead? Check out the MSI GL62M 7REX-1067 laptop. Its name isn't that pretty, but you'll stop thinking about it once you read the specs list: an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU paired with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4 GB of its own VRAM. Memory capacity sits at 16 GB, and there's a 512 GB M.2 SSD on tap. The display is 15.6" across with a resolution of 1920x1080. You can have this gaming laptop from Newegg for $999, and you can shave another $50 with the rebate card on offer.

If the laptop above is just too big and too much for you, chances are you'll like the Lenovo Flex 5 (81C90009US). This convertible has a 14" display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and an eighth-generation Core i5-8250U CPU accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB solid-state drive. There's also a fingerprint reader on the machine. You can get one of these for $607.40 from Amazon. It's a good deal, trust me—I've spent the last couple weeks poring through at least a couple million laptops and convertibles.

And now for something off the left field. Our homeboy Jeff Kampman is a big fan of his Nintendo Switch, and he spotted a sweet deal on a pack comprising the console and EA's FIFA 18. You can get the combo for $299 from Walmart, which is the regular price for the console alone. Considering that FIFA 18 hews close to $60 most of the time, that's significant savings.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.