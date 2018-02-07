Shuttle XPC Slim DL10J mini-PCs dive into Gemini Lake


by Zak Killian

There are certain applications for which you just need a little bitty PC with no moving parts. For such scenarios, we might point you to something like Shuttle's XPC Slim series. The current-generation XPC Slim machines come with Apollo Lake SoCs and a pair of serial ports, but that series of chips is getting a bit long in the tooth. Fortunately, our friends at FanlessTech caught up with Shuttle at the Integrated Systems Europe 2018 expo and shot some pictures of the next-generation XPC Slim DL10J with a Gemini Lake SoC.


Image: FanlessTech.com

Gemini Lake is supposed to be a significant step up from its predecessor, and Shuttle put a Celeron J4005 and a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots in the new machines. Thanks to the new SoC, the HDMI port is now version 2.0, and the company has apparently added a VGA connector to the machine. Together with the existing DisplayPort, that means the new machine is capable of driving three displays simultaneously.


Image: FanlessTech.com

As before, one of the dual DB9 serial ports supports RS-422 and RS-485 connections as well as the more common RS-232. Storage accomodations aren't bad for a 1.3-L chassis: an M.2 socket, a 2.5" drive bay, and an SD card reader. External connections on the XPC Slim DL10J comprise a pair of USB 3.0 ports up front, four USB 2.0 ports in the back, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11n Wi-Fi, two 3.5mm audio jacks, and an external header for a separate power button. Shuttle will include a bracket to mount the mini-PC to VESA mounts, and a stand to use it vertically on a desk.

Unfortunately, FanlessTech didn't find out when or for how much the new machines would be launching. Thanks to the site for the news. 

