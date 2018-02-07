Panasonic's detachable Toughbook CF-20 gets new guts

We reckon we don't have to tell an audience of gerbils about Panasonic's Toughbooks. The ruggedized laptop series is famous for its impressive durability and solid performance, but Panasonic makes a number of other products in the "Tough" line including tablets and 2-in-1s. One such machine is the Toughbook CF-20, which we talked about when it first came out over two years ago. It's time for an update, and Panasonic agrees: the Toughbook CF-20 is getting a Kaby Lake CPU and double the storage of the previous model.

The new CPU in the 10.1" rugged detachable is the Core i5-7Y57, a chip that would have qualified as a Core M unit before Intel's rebrand. That's a dual-core, four-thread chip that runs at a 1.2 GHz base clock but will turbo as high as 3.3 GHz if conditions allow. Graphics duties are handled by the built-in Intel HD Graphics 615 and the machine's 8 GB of RAM. There's an optional 16 GB RAM upgrade available, too. By default the new CF-20 comes with a 256 GB SSD, although once again users can optionally upgrade to a 512 GB drive. Panasonic doesn't elaborate on what kind of SSD it is, but buyers can opt to get one with TCG Opal full-disk encryption.

Aside from those changes, the new CF-20 is essentially like the original model. The Toughbook CF-20's laundry list of certifications—MIL-STD-810G for shock, IP65 for water and dust, and MIL-STD-461F for EMI should come as no surprise. You can optionally get a CF-20 certified for use at hazardous locations, too. The 10.1" display is still the same 10-point capacitive multi-touch screen in 1920x1200 resolution. It has a digitizer for the included waterproof stylus, and there's a place to stow it. Panasonic points out that the CF-20's display is perfectly suited for daylight usage with its 800 cd/m² brightness.

You can hit this link to visit Panasonic's FTP site and grab the PDF datasheet for the full specifications. Panasonic says the updated CF-20 will come with a 3 year warranty, and that it will be available in March for £2218 ($3077) without VAT. Thanks to TechPowerUp for the tip-off.