National Kite Flying Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Sometimes, I worry that I'm too predictable...

PC hardware and computing

  1. ECS Liva Q pocket-size PC review @ Guru3D
  2. Asus ZenFone 4 review @ Hexus
  3. Corsair AIO liquid cooler round-up @ HotHardware
  4. Patriot Viper V730 keyboard review @ KitGuru
  5. WD Blue 3D NAND and SanDisk Ultra 3D 1TB SSD reviews @ Legit Reviews
  6. Sennheiser GSX 1000 audio amplifier review @ TechPowerUp

Games and VR

  1. Into the Breach this month @ Blue's News (and PacRim2 next month, kaiju hype!)
  2. Put your wallet away, Mario Kart Tour will be "free to start" @ Nintendo Life
  3. Civilization VI: Rise & Fall expansion released @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Discrete Pong project goes big, adds a player @ HackADay
  2. Mutant crayfish got rid of males, and its clones are taking over the world @ Ars Technica
  3. "Super wood" sports the strength of steel @ New Atlas
  4. A freeze dryer you can build in your garage @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Americans staying home, streaming video, and using less energy because of it @ Ars Technica
  2. 'Humans Not Invited' is a CAPTCHA test that welcomes bots, filters out humans @ Slashdot
  3. There are Ajit Pai "Verizon puppet" jokes that the FCC doesn't want you to read @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Of love and fromage: the story of The Cheese Bar @ houstoniamag.com
  2. Reeven Kiran RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
  3. A memorial to the mighty Cheese Mite @ atlasobscura.com (I found this video of the mites in question for your viewing "pleasure")
