National Kite Flying Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- ECS Liva Q pocket-size PC review @ Guru3D
- Asus ZenFone 4 review @ Hexus
- Corsair AIO liquid cooler round-up @ HotHardware
- Patriot Viper V730 keyboard review @ KitGuru
- WD Blue 3D NAND and SanDisk Ultra 3D 1TB SSD reviews @ Legit Reviews
- Sennheiser GSX 1000 audio amplifier review @ TechPowerUp
Games and VR
- Into the Breach this month @ Blue's News (and PacRim2 next month, kaiju hype!)
- Put your wallet away, Mario Kart Tour will be "free to start" @ Nintendo Life
- Civilization VI: Rise & Fall expansion released @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Discrete Pong project goes big, adds a player @ HackADay
- Mutant crayfish got rid of males, and its clones are taking over the world @ Ars Technica
- "Super wood" sports the strength of steel @ New Atlas
- A freeze dryer you can build in your garage @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Americans staying home, streaming video, and using less energy because of it @ Ars Technica
- 'Humans Not Invited' is a CAPTCHA test that welcomes bots, filters out humans @ Slashdot
- There are Ajit Pai "Verizon puppet" jokes that the FCC doesn't want you to read @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Of love and fromage: the story of The Cheese Bar @ houstoniamag.com
- Reeven Kiran RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
- A memorial to the mighty Cheese Mite @ atlasobscura.com (I found this video of the mites in question for your viewing "pleasure")