Steam client beta looks extra-sharp with high-DPI display support

We wrote about a new beta version of Valve's Steam Audio SDK a couple of days ago, and now the company has pulled a fresh-baked beta of its Steam client software out of the oven. The headline news is the addition of support for high-DPI monitor support on the Fall Creators Update version of Windows 10. The Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of the new Steam client should also use less CPU when drawing the main window and make better use of stored assets when installing games from crusty old retail disks and backup files.

Windows players also get transition animations when opening, closing, and minimizing Steam client windows and improved taskbar handling on multi-monitor systems. The Linux version gets better interaction with the window manager when resizing the Steam client window, as well as high-DPI mode that seems a bit less refined than that of the Windows version. The macOS client also has its own set of improvements. The handful of readers trying to play Steam games on a Mac will find that the client has better integration with the OS, support for turning off or restarting the host system in Big Picture mode, and that the Steam Input and Streaming Audio drivers should prove more stable.

All supported platforms get fixes for endless Steam Workshop downloads and overlay-related crashes in some Vulkan titles. Steam Input gains an "Exit application" controller action and improved Steam Controller pairing, too.

Curious gerbils can follow the instructions here to opt into Steam's beta. The more cautious can read the release notes and wait patiently for the changes to trickle into the mainline client.