Thursday deals: a 2-TB Micron SSD for $390, huge monitors, and more

Howdy, gerbils and gerbilettes. I'm sure you're waiting with bated breath for Jeff's review of AMD's desktop Ryzen APUs, but you'll have to wait until the numbers are collected and crunched and embargoes lift. In the meantime, we suggest you ready up for the review with some hot new hardware. We've searched high and low for the best deals out there, and here they are.

Today's a great day for displays. Our selection covers a few different angles, but we're kicking things off with the AOC Agon AG271UG. This 27" IPS display has a resolution of 3840x2160 and comes with support for G-Sync adaptive-refresh-rate technology. The maximum refresh rate is 60 Hz, the response time is listed as 4 ms, and brightness tops out at 300 cd/m². Get one of these for only $399.99 from Newegg—that's quite the deal.

If you just need a colorful, sharp workhorse display, you'll hardly come up with better than the Sceptre U275W-4000R. This monitor is 27" across and has a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The contrast ratio is a healthy 1000:1, the brightness can hit 250 cd/m², and response time is 5 ms. You wouldn't think you could get a display like this for only $219.99 from Newegg, but you can—and there's a $20 rebate card on offer, too. Upgrade your workstation right away.

You might have a preference for ultra-wide displays. Take a look, then, at the LG 38UC99-W. This 38" monster has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a pretty-high resolution of 3840x1600 (works out to 110 PPI). The panel is of the IPS variety, and there's a built-in blur reduction mode available along with FreeSync support. Around the back, you'll find USB Type-C and Type-A ports with quick charging support. Grab this humongous display for $1179.99 from Newegg.

If you're not happy with any of the choices above and need to go even bigger, we think that the LG 43UD79-B might be just the ticket. This gargantuan 43" 4K IPS display has a 5-ms response time and a maximum brightness of 350 cd/m². Additional niceties include a multitude of screen-splitting modes and built-in 10-W speakers. Newegg will hand it to you in exchange for only $589.99.

Since "big" is the topic of the day, what about an extra-roomy SSD? Check out the Micron 1100 2 TB solid-state drive, then. This SATA drive is powered by the company's 3D TLC NAND and can perform sequential reads at up 530 MB/s and writes as fast as 500 MB/s. The all-important random I/O figures ring in at 92K IOPS for reads and 83K IOPS for writes—pretty healthy numbers for a SATA drive, too. Get one of these for a stupid-low $389.99 from Amazon. That works out to 19 cents a gigabyte, probably the lowest we've ever seen on SSDs.

If you need to take your bits outside, you'll want to check out the Western Digital Easystore 8 TB external hard drive. This well-regarded drive is quiet, reliable, and can be obtained for only $159.99 from Best Buy. Get yours now.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.