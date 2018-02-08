Nvidia rides the GPU-demand tide to another record quarter

Nvidia released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017 (its fiscal 2018) today, along with its full-year results. The green team pulled in $2.91 billion in revenue, up 34% year-on-year, which it describes as a record result. The company made $1.07 billion in operating profit, up 46% on the year, and $1.1 billion in net income, up 71% on the year. The company realized gross margin of 61.9%, up 1.9 percentage points on the year.

The vast majority of Nvidia's income continues to come from its various GPU businesses. The company's graphics processors pulled in $2.46 billion in revenue, up 33% from a year ago. The company says it had strong demand for Pascal graphics cards from holiday buyers, iCafe customers, esports players, and cryptocurrency miners.

Data center GPU revenue totaled $606 million, up 105% from this time last year, thanks to strong sales of Volta data-center products. Professional visualization products brought in $254 million, up 13% on the year. The company attributes that growth to "ultra-high-end and high-end desktop workstations," alongside "unique form factors and emerging opportunities" like artificial intelligence, deep learning, VR, and professional rendering workloads.

The Nintendo Switch helped Nvidia's Tegra division to $450 million in revenue, up 75% from a year ago. Automotive products contributed $132 million of that total, up 3% on the year. The company's automotive products include Drive PX modules, infotainment systems, and agreements for development of self-driving cars.

For its full fiscal 2018, Nvidia grew its revenue to $9.71 billion, up 41% from the year before. GPU revenue for the year was $8.14 billion, up 40% on the year, while Tegra revenue grew 86% to $1.53 billion.

For its first quarter of 2018 (fiscal 2019), Nvidia expects revenue of $2.9 billion, plus or minus two percent. The company projects gross margin for the quarter of 62.7%.