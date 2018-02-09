EVGA Supernova G1+ PSUs shine with refinement

We've always held EVGA's Supernova G1 power supplies in high esteem. They're high-output, fully-modular, high-efficiency, and not too expensive. Nevertheless, EVGA decided some improvements were in order, so now the company is shelving the G1s and bringing out the Supernova G1+ series. On the surface, the new models are quite similar to the last-generation hardware, but EVGA has made a few changes worthy of note.

The biggest difference is in the size of the new units. The original Supernova G1 PSUs were either 7.9" (20 cm) in length for the 1000W models, or 7.1" (18 cm) for the 750W and 650W versions. The G1+ series shrinks slightly across the board, now measuring in at a length of 7.1" (18 cm) for the 1000W and 850W variants, and 6.7" (17 cm) for the 750 and 650W models. It's a small difference, but on fully-modular power supplies like these, the reduced dimensions can really help with cable management.

The other big change in the G1+ series is the move to a fluid-dynamic-bearing fan. EVGA claims that the new fans last longer and make less noise than the ones in the original Supernova G1 units. The fan shares the same size as before—135 mm—but it could offer more reliable performance.

EVGA also talks up some improvements to the new supplies' guts, such as the move to a single-rail design, the switch to 100% Japanese capacitors, and what it calls a Variable Resistor module. While the company says that the changes add up to a more efficient unit that supplies more stable power, these units' efficiency certification remains the same at 80 Plus Gold—not that that's anything to complain about.

Newegg already has the new EVGA Supernova G1+ units in stock. You can pick up a 650-W G1+ for $110, a slightly more capable 750-W unit for $120, a beefier 850-W PSU for $150, and the big daddy 1000-W model for $190.