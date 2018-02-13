PUBG performance blooms in Radeon 18.2.2 drivers

If cryptocurrency mining is the biggest force driving graphics card demand right now, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds just might be right behind. The game is certainly has the largest player base on Steam at the moment. AMD already has a considerable following among miners, and its latest Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.2.2 driver update could curry some favor with the PUBG community. The company claims a 5% uptick in 2560x1440 PUBG performance on its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card and a larger 7% speed bump on the older Radeon RX 580 card compared to the previous driver version.

The driver team didn't spend all of its time on PUBG, though. The notes also claim a 3-4% performance increase in Kingdom Come: Deliverance and a boost of 3-6% in PUBG-competitor Fortnite. The increases all depend on the card in question, and the larger gains are apparent on Radeon RX 580 boards. All performance data was gathered on a test system with an Intel Core "i7 7700X CPU (4.2 GHz)" and 16 GB of DDR4. We think the actual CPU used in the tests was a mainstream desktop Core i7-7700K, but Intel also offers the Core i7-7740X on its X299 high-end desktop platform.

Curiously, the release notes contain no information about bug fixes. The document does spell out some lingering issues, including flickering during video playback on some systems with FreeSync monitors, crashing in Radeon Overlay in some titles, FreeSync-related stuttering on multi-monitor systems, and flickering in Radeon Overlay in conjunction with Enhanced Sync. The only game-specific bug listed is missing water textures in World of Final Fantasy.

Well-equipped crypto miners will likely lament the lingering trouble with system hangs on machines with 12 or more graphics cards in compute mode. The few casual miners that also use CrossFire while gaming still have to jump through a couple of hoops to switch their cards between compute and gaming modes.

Cautious gerbils will want to scan the rest of the release notes, while braver rodents will just go looking for the download links on that same page. As ever, AMD's drivers are available for those running 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows 10. Windows 8 die-hards and Mac owners using Boot Camp aren't invited to the party.