World Radio Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Is anyone else hearing Leonard Nimoy's voice in their head, right now?

RPWRVG Roundup

  1. The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G review @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G reviews @ bit-tech
  3. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD Ryzen 3 2200G review @ Guru3D
  5. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G review @ HardwareCanucks
  6. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G @ Hexus
  7. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G snd Ryzen 3 2200G review @ HotHardware
  8. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G mining performance with NiceHash and XMR-STAK @ Legit Reviews
  9. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6 GHz with Vega 11 Graphics review @ TechPowerUp
  10. AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5 GHz with Vega 8 Graphics review @ TechPowerUp
  11. Ryzen CPU + Vega Graphics on a chip: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G review @ TechSpot
  12. Marrying Vega and Zen: the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G review @ AnandTech

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
  2. Asus VivoBook S15 S510UQ review @ Hexus
  3. Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W review @ JonnyGuru
  4. Crucial MX500 500GB and 1TB SATA SSD reviews @ Legit Reviews
  5. Tenda MW6 Nova Whole Home Mesh WiFi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. HP Spectre x360 13 review @ TechSpot

Games and VR

  1. Sounds like Bandai Namco really is working on Metroid Prime 4 @ Nintendo Life
  2. You're gonna have to jump: the retro games of Homestar Runner @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Tiny glasses reveal praying mantises have a different kind of 3D vision @ New Atlas
  2. Cat plays the silver ball for treats @ HackADay
  3. Deep-sea fish hijack hydrothermal vents to incubate their young @ New Atlas
  4. Neural network zaps you to take better photographs @ HackADay
  5. After you: Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot now opens doors for its friends @ New Atlas (simultaneously less and more terrifying than ever before)

Tech news and culture (and blockchain)

  1. Energy riches fuel Bitcoin craze for speculation-shy Iceland @ Slashdot
  2. Russian nuclear scientists arrested for 'Bitcoin mining plot' @ Slashdot
  3. Cryptocurrency classes are coming to campus @ Slashdot
  4. Firefly canon to expand with series of original books @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. I made our omnivorous dsaff taste 5 vegan cheeses. It didn't go well @ thedailymeal.com
  2. Patriot Viper Gaming LED mouse pad review @ ThinkComputers (RGB products that aren't even marketed as such, do we just kill off this section of Shortbread now?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options