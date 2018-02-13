World Radio Day Shortbread

RPWRVG Roundup
- The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G review @ PC Perspective
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G reviews @ bit-tech
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G review @ HardwareCanucks
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G @ Hexus
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G snd Ryzen 3 2200G review @ HotHardware
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G mining performance with NiceHash and XMR-STAK @ Legit Reviews
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6 GHz with Vega 11 Graphics review @ TechPowerUp
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5 GHz with Vega 8 Graphics review @ TechPowerUp
- Ryzen CPU + Vega Graphics on a chip: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G review @ TechSpot
- Marrying Vega and Zen: the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G review @ AnandTech
Other PC hardware and computing
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Asus VivoBook S15 S510UQ review @ Hexus
- Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W review @ JonnyGuru
- Crucial MX500 500GB and 1TB SATA SSD reviews @ Legit Reviews
- Tenda MW6 Nova Whole Home Mesh WiFi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- HP Spectre x360 13 review @ TechSpot
Games and VR
- Sounds like Bandai Namco really is working on Metroid Prime 4 @ Nintendo Life
- You're gonna have to jump: the retro games of Homestar Runner @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Tiny glasses reveal praying mantises have a different kind of 3D vision @ New Atlas
- Cat plays the silver ball for treats @ HackADay
- Deep-sea fish hijack hydrothermal vents to incubate their young @ New Atlas
- Neural network zaps you to take better photographs @ HackADay
- After you: Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot now opens doors for its friends @ New Atlas (simultaneously less and more terrifying than ever before)
Tech news and culture (and blockchain)
- Energy riches fuel Bitcoin craze for speculation-shy Iceland @ Slashdot
- Russian nuclear scientists arrested for 'Bitcoin mining plot' @ Slashdot
- Cryptocurrency classes are coming to campus @ Slashdot
- Firefly canon to expand with series of original books @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- I made our omnivorous dsaff taste 5 vegan cheeses. It didn't go well @ thedailymeal.com
- Patriot Viper Gaming LED mouse pad review @ ThinkComputers (RGB products that aren't even marketed as such, do we just kill off this section of Shortbread now?)