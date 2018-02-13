Tuesday deals: a Samsung 32" H75-series 4K display and more

Hello, gerbils! It's a muted and dreary day outside, and it's actually a little comfortable to stay in where there's air conditioning and lots of games. Uh, right, and work. I almost forgot that I had deals to do, and here they are. I think you'll like today's selection.

We're start our proceedings today with the biggest item—the Samsung H75-series 32" 4K monitor (LU32H750UMNXZA). This humongous display claims 10-bit color support, offers a static contrast ratio of 3000:1, and uses a quantum-dot backlight. The color gamut should cover 125% of the sRGB space, and the 4-ms response time can go down to 1-ms in the display's fast mode. Get this gorgeous screen for only $449.99 from Newegg with the code EMCXPRES3. Note: you have to be a Newegg newsletter subscriber to use this code. But the deals are worth it, trust us.

The keyword of the day is "big," so we'll continue with the Seagate IronWolf NAS 8 TB hard drive. This speedy 7200-RPM drive has a generous 256 MB cache and NAS-optimized firwmare. You can grab one of these for $229.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPRES28 until February 15. Get'em while they're hot.

If you prefer a chunk of really-fast storage that you can take with you, look no further than the Samsung T5 1-TB external SSD. This drive should be able to push up to 540 MB/s on reads and 515 MB/s on writes across its USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface. And despite the fact that the T5 1 TB pretty large for an SSD, it's physically silly-small at only 2.91" by 2.26" (7.4 cm x 5.7 cm). Newegg will hand one of these drives to you in exchange for $339.99 if you use the promotional code EMCPRES53.

We've been griping talking about the high price of system RAM these days, but promotional offers bring some reprieve. You can currently get a G.Skill Trident Z 16-GB kit with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s for just $174.99 from Newegg. If you like your RAM with blinkenlights on, the Trident Z RGB set with the same specs can be had for $20 more at $194.99.

Finally, if you want to get on the Coffee Lake CPU action but the high prices of Z370 mobos kept you at bay, take a good look at the Gigabyte Z370 HD3. This solid mobo has an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet controller, an M.2 slot, and should handle fast RAM up to 4000 MT/s. The Z370 HD3 is priced at Newegg at only $114.99, and there's a $15 rebate card on offer.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.