Intel 15.65 IGP drivers arrive with a game autoconfiguration feature

As Jeff recently showed, while it may not be the best experience around, you can play a lot of games on contemporary Intel IGPs. However, like any other graphics processor, Intel's GPUs require a pretty complex driver that needs regular updates to run new games properly. The latest such update is upon us. Intel just released the Windows graphics driver version 15.65 for Gen9 and Gen9.5 graphics. Those are the units found in Skylake and newer CPUs.

The highlights of this release are specific support for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age HD. Both games are remasters of much older titles that should run quite well on most of Intel's GPUs. Faster Intel graphics processors—that is, Intel HD Graphics 620 and above—also see optimizations for Fortnite, They Are Billions, Lost Sphear, OK KO: Let's Play Heroes, Subnautica, Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Finally, users blessed with Iris Pro graphics can enjoy support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Metal Gear: Survive.

There's a new feature in the 15.65 drivers, too. Much like Nvidia's GeForce Experience, Intel's driver can now automatically configure game settings for a selection of titles. Intel doesn't list the games supported by the feature but does note that this functionality is still in beta. Intel wants feedback if you try the auto-configurator, which you can provide here.

The list of fixed issues in this driver includes intermittent crashes in The Evil Within 2, War Thunder, and DaVinci Resolve. Graphics anomalies in Just Cause 3 should be gone, and Forza Motorsport 7 should show shorter load times. The 4K monitors that were suffering black screen issues after changing resolutions or refresh rates should stop doing so with the 15.65 driver. Also, screen flickering when using Windows Mixed Reality should be resolved.

As with any driver release, a few problems linger. Intel says users may experience graphics anomalies in Titanfall 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and The Forest as well as "other games." Tom Clancy's The Division may crash or hang in DirectX 12 mode. Systems with discrete graphics cards may suffer intermittent stuttering when also using their Intel graphics for 3D.

If you're using an Intel GPU, you probably should go ahead and grab the update. You can snag it from Intel's download site. If you'd like to read the release notes yourself, you can instead click here for the PDF.