Gigabyte details the ports and plugs of its J4005N-D2P Gemini Lake mobo

If you were curious about the actual specifications of Gigabyte's Gemini Lake-equipped fanless mini-ITX motherboards, keep reading. The company just put up the full specs for the J4005N-D2P. As attentive gerbils will have already divined from the model number, this board comes strapped with a Celeron J4005 dual-core system-on-a-chip as well as a fairly meaty fanless heatsink to keep it cool.

The mini-ITX mainboard comes with a pair of DDR4 DIMM slots that Gigabyte says will accept up to 16GB of RAM running at up to 2400 MT/s. Gigabyte specifically notes that you can install ECC memory if you like, but it will operate in non-ECC mode. Two 6-Gbps SATA ports offer basic storage hookups.

All of the PCIe lanes on the board are version 2.0, and they're run to several outlets. The single PCIe slot is a physical x16 slot, but that belies the fact that it's only x1 electrically. There's an M.2 socket with support for SATA drives as well as NVMe SSDs, but it's limited to two PCIe lanes. Another M.2 connector is specifically set up to support Intel's CNVi Wi-Fi adapters.

Over on the back panel, we find an HDMI 2.0 connection, four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and the usual three-port array of 3.5mm audio connectors. Gigabyte notes with some enthusiasm that the J4005N-D2P can decode and output 4K video at 60Hz. There's also some legacy connectivity: a VGA connector, a parallel port, and a serial port. That's no surprise on this class of hardware, particularly given its fanless nature. Because of that, it seems well-suited for duty in a lot of pseudo-embedded applications like kiosks and point-of-sale systems.

Since Gigabyte just put up the product page for the J4005N-D2P, we don't know when it will be available or for how much. If past experience with products in this segment is anything to go by, though, you'd better snap one up when you see it. They're not likely to hang around on store shelves for long.