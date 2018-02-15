Singles Awareness Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix X399-E Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
  2. Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2 SATA review @ HotHardware
  3. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G CPU reviews @ Legit Reviews
  4. Alphacool Eiskoffer Professional overview @ TechPowerUp
  5. External GPU testing: GTX 1080 in a box + Core i7-8550U ultraportable @ TechSpot

Games and VR

  1. Morality Group Targets Steam @ Blue's News
  2. US Senator demands review of loot box policies, citing potential harm @ Ars Technica
  3. Five Nights at Freddy's movie coming from Home Alone director Chris Columbus @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I heard Pixels turned out great, no wonder they're giving him another video game movie)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Biohacking lactose intolerance @ HackADay
  2. Edible graphene could embed RFID tags in food @ New Atlas
  3. The next Falcon Heavy will carry the most powerful atomic clock ever launched @ Slashdot

Tech news, culture

  1. Salon to ad blockers: can we use your browser to mine cryptocurrency? @ Ars Technica
  2. Microsoft's compiler-level Spectre fix shows how hard this problem will be to solve @ Ars Technica
  3. Cryptocurrency miners are 'limiting' the search for alien life now @ Slashdot (I take no joy in admitting that I bailed on F@H a long time ago, but have a lot of DC farms switched over to crypto mining?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Crack and cheese: do things really affect your brain 'like drugs'? @ theguardian.com
  2. Why we say "cheese" when taking pictures @ rd.com
  3. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE mouse review @ Hexus
  4. In Win Aurora RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
