Singles Awareness Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix X399-E Gaming motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2 SATA review @ HotHardware
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G CPU reviews @ Legit Reviews
- Alphacool Eiskoffer Professional overview @ TechPowerUp
- External GPU testing: GTX 1080 in a box + Core i7-8550U ultraportable @ TechSpot
Games and VR
- Morality Group Targets Steam @ Blue's News
- US Senator demands review of loot box policies, citing potential harm @ Ars Technica
- Five Nights at Freddy's movie coming from Home Alone director Chris Columbus @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I heard Pixels turned out great, no wonder they're giving him another video game movie)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Biohacking lactose intolerance @ HackADay
- Edible graphene could embed RFID tags in food @ New Atlas
- The next Falcon Heavy will carry the most powerful atomic clock ever launched @ Slashdot
Tech news, culture
- Salon to ad blockers: can we use your browser to mine cryptocurrency? @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft's compiler-level Spectre fix shows how hard this problem will be to solve @ Ars Technica
- Cryptocurrency miners are 'limiting' the search for alien life now @ Slashdot (I take no joy in admitting that I bailed on F@H a long time ago, but have a lot of DC farms switched over to crypto mining?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Crack and cheese: do things really affect your brain 'like drugs'? @ theguardian.com
- Why we say "cheese" when taking pictures @ rd.com
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE mouse review @ Hexus
- In Win Aurora RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers