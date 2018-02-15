Corsair One gaming PC gets a Coffee Lake upgrade

Back when I reviewed the Corsair One, I annoyed my friends and colleagues thoroughly by going on at length about just how cool the machine was—both literally and figuratively. That machine was based on the last-generation Core i7-7700K, though, and the new six-core hotness is the Core i7-8700K. Fortunately, Corsair's on the ball. The company has a new version of the One ready for sale with Intel's latest-and-greatest desktop CPU.

With the change-over to a Coffee Lake CPU, Corsair also stepped up to a Mini-ITX motherboard with an Intel Z370 chipset. Besides that, though, there's not much different about the new One—not that we're complaining. So saying, there are now six models of the Corsair One. The two new models are the Corsair One Elite and Corsair One Pro Plus. The Pro Plus comes with the previously-noted Coffee Lake six-core CPU, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, 16 GB of DDR4 memory at 2666 MT/s, a 480-GB NVMe SSD, and a 2-TB hard drive. The Corsair One Elite steps up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and is otherwise similar to the Pro Plus.

If you're content with the quad-core Kaby Lake chip in the previous-gen machine I tested, you can still have your choice of that machine with a GeForce GTX 1080 or GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, and the selection of 16 or 32 GB of DDR4 memory at 2400 MT/s. Either way, you get the same 480-GB NVMe SSD and 2-TB hard drive as the more recent versions. Corsair does note this time around that you can upgrade the RAM or add a 2.5" SATA SSD without voiding your warranty, just as long as you use Corsair parts.

The new Corsair One loadouts are only available from the nautically-named company's web shop. You can head over there to check out the pricing on each model. The One Pro Plus starts at $2800, and the One Elite will run you $3000. Corsair is running discounts of $100 to $150 on machines sporting the Core i7-7700K, too—those models start at $2150. Given the prices of individual components these days, those numbers aren't as high as they might seem. Check out our review of the Corsair One if you're on the fence about one.