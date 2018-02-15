Thursday deals: an Xbox One X with three games for $499 and more

Howdy, folks! Valentine's Day is over, and we hope that all of you enjoyed either the company of your significant others, or at least spent the night playing games. For our part, we love deals, and there's a varied selection today. Let's take a gander, shall we?

Today, we're starting the party with the Ryzen 5 1500X CPU. This is one of the best mid-range processors around with its four Zen cores and eight threads. The clock speed can hit a healthy 3.7 GHz, and there's a rather nice AMD Wraith Spire cooler included in the box. Get this processor for only $159.99 from either Newegg or Amazon's store today.

G-Sync monitors tend to be rather pricey affairs, but we're always keeping an eye out for deals on that front. Check out the Dell S2716DGR, then. This 27" display has a resolution of 2560x1440 and support for G-Sync adaptive-refresh-rate tech. The contrast ratio is 1000:1, maximum brightness can hit 350 cd/m², and the response time is 1 ms. Although some of you may sneer at the very sight of "TN," the monitor gurus over at TFT Central rather liked it and showed that it has pretty good color reproduction, an excellent black level, and among the lowest input lag on record. Take this monitor home today for only $399.99 from Best Buy.

The Xbox One X is a mighty console indeed, but its price may turn some people away. However, the best way to attract gamers is, well, games. You can get a bundle containing the console, Destiny 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, and GTA V for the extremely-reasonable sum of only $499. Each game alone is easily a $60 affair. Grab this pack o' goodies from Walmart right away.

If you positively hate being tied to a specific desk while gaming, you needn't look further than the Alienware 17 gaming laptop with a G-Sync display. The version we have on hand (codenamed DKCWKBLG0733PMP) packs a Core i7-7700HQ, 16 GB of system RAM, and a mighty GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip. The storage compartments carry a 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 1-TB spinning drive. The beautiful display under the top lid has a resolution of 2560x1440, maximum brightness of 400 cd/m², and support for G-Sync adaptive-refresh-rate tech. But wait, there's more! This machine also has Tobii's eye-tracking tech built in. You'd think we'd be talking a $2500-and-up machine, but you can get this baby for only $1899.99 from Newegg.

We also have some music (or explosions) for your ears. We're big fans of a good HTPC receiver, and the Onkyo TX-NR676 fits that bill down to a T. It's got support for streaming 4K in both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as HDCP 2.2. The rear panel has a total of six HDMI inputs and more analog connections and speaker outputs than you can shake a stick at. There's support for 7.2 output, and there are also two amplified Zone 2 outputs. Additionally, the receiver has built-in Wi-Fi and support for a plethora of streaming services. Take this receiver home for only $399.99 from Newegg along with a $70 Newegg gift card. If that's not a deal, we don't know what is.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.