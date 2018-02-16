Steam fires up wishlist improvements and the Lunar New Year Sale

You may not be aware of this, but huge swaths of Asia don't use the Gregorian calendar we tend to favor in the West. The traditional Chinese calendar divides months based on the phases of the moon, and under that system, today is New Year's Day. As we enter the Year of the Earth Dog, Steam is holding one of its infamous wallet-busting sales to celebrate, appropriately titled the Lunar New Year Sale. The service's wishlist function has also been heavily improved.

First, let's have a look at the wishlist changes. Each item's entry is now larger. The increased size gives room for new details like some of the tags for the item, the platforms that it supports—including which VR headsets—and whether it is in Early Access. Steam's wishlists have always had the ability for users to rank games in order of preference, but now the list is more responsive while doing so: items change position immediately if you type in a number, and move around dynamically to make space for substitutions.

The new wishlist implements several handy features for organizing your future purchases, too. You can filter the list to show games under a certain price, and said price can be your current Steam Wallet balance. You can also have it show only games that are on sale, or that are discounted by certain percentage amounts. You can exclude early-access, pre-release, and VR-only titles, and you can limit the list by platform. New sorting options include the ability to see games listed by review scores, release dates, or how well they're currently selling.

Speaking of that sale, though, there are some fine deals to be had. Watch Dogs 2 is a huge improvement over the first game, and it's 66% off at $20.39. TR code-monkey Bruno super-recommends Endless Space 2, and you can pick it up half-off for $20. I often refer to the sadly-defunct Clover Studios' Okami HD as "the best Zelda game," and it's down to $14. Over 50,000 people play ARK: Survival Evolved every day, and you can get in on that for $19.79—67% off.

Gerbils are probably getting tired of hearing me recommend Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, but it's at its lowest price ever: just under $10. Kitschy indie darling Undertale is also at its lowest price ever, just $5. On a similar emotional note, you can get Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for only $10. If online multiplayer is more your thing, you can get into stunningly-gorgeous Korean grinder Black Desert Online for only $5. Finally, if you're thirsting for a new Dark Souls-style game, the excellent Nioh is down to $35.

By the way, speaking of Dark Souls, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that you can get Dark Souls III and its first DLC expansion Ashes of Ariandel for only $12 over at Humble. Let us know if we missed any killer deals in the comments.