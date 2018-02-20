National Love Your Pet Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G memory speed performance analysis @ PC Perspective
- Creative Sound BlasterX Kratos S3 review @ Guru3D
- Corsair K63 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Wi-Fi mesh system secrets @ SmallNetBuilder
- FSP CMT510 case review @ TechPowerUp
- Drevo Joyeuse 96-key wireless mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- The Asus Prime X299-Deluxe motherboard review: onboard OLED and WiGig @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Stardew Valley multiplayer progress @ Blue's News
- Flight sim group put malware in a jet and called it DRM @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Tomb Raider joins the Barbie world @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- High speed imaging of magnetic fields @ HackADay
- Graphene filter makes even Sydney Harbour water drinkable @ New Atlas
- Giant nerves key to cuttlefish's incredible camouflage capability @ New Atlas
- AI is being used to raise better pigs in China @ Slashdot (no need to worry until AI is razing pigs, I suppose)
Tech, culture, and crypto-jinks
- AI can be our friend, says Bill Gates @ Slashdot (see above)
- Project Loon team gave Puerto Rico connectivity—and assembled a helicopter @ Ars Technica
- Ambitious plan hatched for supertall wooden skyscraper in Tokyo @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- McDonald's puts Happy Meal on a diet, saying hold the cheese @ investors.com
- There's no such thing as naturally-orange cheese @ popsci.com
- These are the 3 most expensive cheeses in the world @ forbes.com
