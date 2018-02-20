National Love Your Pet Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Baxter shouldn't be allowed in this fancy chair, but what kind of monster would stop him?

PC hardware and computing

  1. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G memory speed performance analysis @ PC Perspective
  2. Creative Sound BlasterX Kratos S3 review @ Guru3D
  3. Corsair K63 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  4. Wi-Fi mesh system secrets @ SmallNetBuilder
  5. FSP CMT510 case review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Drevo Joyeuse 96-key wireless mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  7. The Asus Prime X299-Deluxe motherboard review: onboard OLED and WiGig @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Stardew Valley multiplayer progress @ Blue's News
  2. Flight sim group put malware in a jet and called it DRM @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Tomb Raider joins the Barbie world @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. High speed imaging of magnetic fields @ HackADay
  2. Graphene filter makes even Sydney Harbour water drinkable @ New Atlas
  3. Giant nerves key to cuttlefish's incredible camouflage capability @ New Atlas
  4. AI is being used to raise better pigs in China @ Slashdot (no need to worry until AI is razing pigs, I suppose)

Tech, culture, and crypto-jinks

  1. AI can be our friend, says Bill Gates @ Slashdot (see above)
  2. Project Loon team gave Puerto Rico connectivity—and assembled a helicopter @ Ars Technica
  3. Ambitious plan hatched for supertall wooden skyscraper in Tokyo @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. McDonald's puts Happy Meal on a diet, saying hold the cheese @ investors.com
  2. There's no such thing as naturally-orange cheese @ popsci.com
  3. These are the 3 most expensive cheeses in the world @ forbes.com
  4. Corsair K68 RGB keyboard review @ KitGuru
  5. HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard review @ Hexus
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options