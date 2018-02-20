Rumor: E-tailers leak US pricing for new Coffee Lake CPUs

We've heard rumblings for a while that Intel's initial wave of mostly-upper-tier Coffee Lake CPUs wasn't going to be the only round of chips built using the company's 14nm++ process technology. We also have a pretty good idea of what we might expect from the second wave of Coffee Lake chips with respect to core counts, clock speeds, and graphics capabilities. A new round of rumors concern the critical detail of US pricing. Previous leaks provided a forecast of prices in Australia, but even in today's era of globalization, CPU prices inevitably vary from region to region. E-tailers Provantage, PC Connection, and CompSource have added minimal product pages with apparent pricing for a variety of new Coffee Lake processors, including entry-level Pentium Gold and Celeron models.

The new models include one Core i3 and two new Core i5s. The purported four-core, four-thread Core i3-8300 sits between the similar Core i3-8100 and the faster, unlocked Core i3-8350K. The new model will reportedly share the larger 8 MB cache size of the 8350K. The six-core, six-thread Core i5-8500 and Core i5-8600 nestle between the Core i5-8400 and the overclockable Core i5-8600K. The Core i5-8500 will purportedly have a 3.0 GHz base clock and the the Core i5-8600 will come in just a bit faster at 3.1 GHz. The Turbo Boost 2.0 clocks of both new chips remain unknown. The Core i7-8700 and Core i7-8700K soldier on as the only Coffee Lake Core i7 models.

The most price-conscious shoppers might be able to get a sip of Coffee Lake with the two-core, two-thread Celeron G4900 and Celeron G4920. Should these chips come to market, we'd advise skipping right past them for the potentially higher-clocked and Hyper-Threaded Pentium Gold G5400, G5500, or G5600, all of which clock in at speeds from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz. With these new rumors, here's what the Coffee Lake lineup might look like soon:

Additionally, the listings at Provantage include a Core i3-8100T (up to 3.1 GHz), Core i3-8300T (up to 3.2 GHz), Core i5-8400T (up to 3.3 GHz), Core i5-8500T (up to 3.5 GHz), Core i5-8600T (up to 3.7 GHz), and Core i7-8700T (up to 4.0 GHz) models. Traditionally, Intel desktop CPUs bearing a "T" designation are lower-clocked and have a lower TDP than their T-less equivalents. We don't know the TDPs of the Coffee Lake T-models, but going by past experience, they'll probably slot into 35-W envelopes.

On top of the fact that Intel hasn't officially confirmed any further Coffee Lake CPUs yet, the prices at the three stores vary. We've shared the lowest tray prices leaked for each chip in the chart above. The prices for existing models are taken from Newegg. None of the three retailers list the new models in stock, so we wouldn't take the prices as gospel truth just yet. Hat tip to Videocardz for bringing these e-tailer links to our attention.