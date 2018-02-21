AMD embeds Zen with Epyc 3000 CPUs and Ryzen V1000 SoCs

AMD is bringing the power of Zen and Vega to embedded markets this morning. The Epyc Embedded 3000 processor family is targeted at network function virtualization, software-defined networking, industrial applications, and other compute- and I/O-hungry workloads, while the Ryzen Embedded V1000 series of SoCs taps the Raven Ridge silicon to offer support for up to four independent 4K displays or at least one 5K monitor for applications like medical imaging where clarity is paramount.

Epyc Embedded 3000 processors will come in core counts ranging from four to 16 cores per socket. They'll offer up to 64 PCIe Gen3 lanes, up to eight channels of 10 Gigabit Ethernet, as much as 32 MB of L3 cache, and as many as four memory channels capable of holding up to 1 TB of RAM per socket. Parts ranging from four to eight cores will rely on a single die and fit into TDPs ranging from 30 W to 50 W, while 12- and 16-core parts will have two dies on a package and fit into 60 W to 100 W TDPs. AMD touts the same range of reliability, availability, and serviceability features from these parts as it does for its Epyc 7000-series socketed CPUs.

Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoCs will offer up to four CPU cores and up to 11 Vega compute units, just like the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G we just reviewed. In an interesting twist, however, AMD says these chips will offer up to 16 PCIe lanes, compared to the eight one gets from desktop Raven Ridge. AMD further specifies these parts for TDPs ranging from 12 W to 54 W, and they'll offer support for DDR4 memory running at speeds up to 3200 MT/s.

As for design wins, AMD says Seagate is evaluating the Epyc Embedded 3000 processors for its intelligent storage array products. It also notes that Esaote, a maker of medical diagnostic systems, is using the Ryzen Embedded V1000 to provide high-resolution graphics capabilities in smaller, more portable ultrasound systems than before. AMD further expects Ryzen V1000 to find homes in medical imaging, casino gaming, and digital signage devices. We'll be keeping an eye out for devices incorporating these chips as they come to market.