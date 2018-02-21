Wednesday deals: a WD Black 512 GB SSD for $160 and more

Greetings, gerbils! If you've been hearing dog-cough sounds all the time, it's me. I've been fighting this stupid flu-inflicted throat infection for over a month, and now I'm on a steady diet of get-better drugs. I'd really like to stop waking up the whole building at night and, you know, sleep. At least I have sweet, juicy hardware deals to comfort me in these difficult times. Take a look at today's selection.

The leading deal today is the Western Digital Black 512 GB SSD. This NVMe drive is up there speed-wise with sequential read speeds up to 2500 MB/s and writes up to 800 MB/s. This SSD is big on random IOPS, too, at 170K for reads and 134K for writes. You can get one of these today for a super-sweet $159.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXPRRP3. You'll need to be a Newegg newsletter subscriber to cash that in.

Since we're talking storage, let's go big—really big. The HGST Deskstar NAS 8 TB hard drive may actually have room for all your selfies, and it has a 7200-RPM rotational speed and 128 MB of cache. Newegg will let you have one for only $219.99 with the promo code EMCPRRP66. That works out to a stupid-low $27.50 per terabyte.

We bet you're looking for bigger, better display. After all, everyone always is. Check out the LG 27UD58P-B monitor, then. This display has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. The contrast ratio sits at a nice 1000:1, while the response time is 5 ms. That's all sweet enough, but there's also FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate tech on tap. The included stand is tilt-, pivot-, and height-adjustable for good measure. Get one of these from Newegg for $329.99.

Monitors tend to sit on desks, but why not go one step further and get one that's big enough to put on a wall? One such example is the LG 43UD79-B. This massive 43" monitor's IPS panel has a resolution of 3840x2160. The maximum brightness should hit 350 cd/m², and there are connections aplenty—a USB Type-C port with charging support, four HDMI inputs, and a DisplayPort. The built-in speakers can push 10 W each, too. This monitor's price isn't even nearly as big as its dimensions, though—Newegg's currently selling it for a mere $599.99. What are you waiting for?

Onto the mobile computing area. Today we have two offerings on this front, and the first is the Asus VivoBook S510 (S510UN-EH76). This 15.6" laptop has understated looks but packs an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a combo storage setup with a 256 GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. If all that isn't enough, there's also a GeForce MX150 graphics chip in it. It's pretty sleek, too. Get one from Newegg for only $829.99.

If you want a laptop that's really affordable but still packs a sizable punch, you really should take a look at the Dell Inspiron 15 (i5570-5364SLV). You get an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1-TB hard drive. The 15.6" display has a resolution of 1920x1080. The whole package is pretty thin, and so is the price—a super-cheap $499 from the Microsoft Store. Can't get better than that.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.