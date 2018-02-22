Single-Tasking Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- BitFenix Whisper M 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- [Ryzen 5] 2400G APU memory benchmarks & single vs. dual-channel @ Gamers Nexus
- NZXT N7 Z370 motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
- MSI B350M Mortar motherboard review @ Hexus
- 5-Way mechanical keyboard roundup @ HotHardware
- Razer Blade Pro (w/ Core i7 & GTX 1060) @ KitGuru
- Adata Gammix S10 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- TEKQ Rapide Thunderbolt 3 external SSD review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Doom on Switch may have changed everything with new motion controls @ Ars Technica
- Dungeons and Dragons TV tabletop! @ HackADay (I recently took down my over-the-coffee-table DnD projector. It was cool and all, but we just weren't using it enough to keep it there instead of displaying Netflix on a basement wall.)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Bitcoin's transaction fee crisis is over—for now @ Ars Technica
- Venezuela launches oil-backed cryptocurrency @ Slashdot
- Laser system wirelessly charges phones from across the room @ New Atlas (but can it run popcorn?)
Science, technology, and space news
- Bigelow Aerospace spinoff company to oversee private space station operations @ New Atlas
- Excessive alcohol use strongly linked to early-onset dementia in massive study @ New Atlas
- Supplements are a $30 billion racket—here's what experts actually recommend @ Ars Technica
- Boston Dynamics is Teaching its robot bog to fight back against humans @ Slashdot (I know we just covered this little guy, but the new video is even creepier than the last)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cheese & Chong's to offer psychedelic mac and cheese in Akron @ cleveland.com
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE mouse and MM1000 Qi review @ Guru3D
- You can now buy an Easter egg made entirely out of cheese @ metro.co.uk