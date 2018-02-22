Single-Tasking Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Could slow computers increase productivity by forcing you to stay on task?

PC hardware and computing

  1. BitFenix Whisper M 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. [Ryzen 5] 2400G APU memory benchmarks & single vs. dual-channel @ Gamers Nexus
  3. NZXT N7 Z370 motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
  4. MSI B350M Mortar motherboard review @ Hexus
  5. 5-Way mechanical keyboard roundup @ HotHardware
  6. Razer Blade Pro (w/ Core i7 & GTX 1060) @ KitGuru
  7. Adata Gammix S10 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. TEKQ Rapide Thunderbolt 3 external SSD review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Doom on Switch may have changed everything with new motion controls @ Ars Technica
  2. Dungeons and Dragons TV tabletop! @ HackADay (I recently took down my over-the-coffee-table DnD projector. It was cool and all, but we just weren't using it enough to keep it there instead of displaying Netflix on a basement wall.)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Bitcoin's transaction fee crisis is over—for now @ Ars Technica
  2. Venezuela launches oil-backed cryptocurrency @ Slashdot
  3. Laser system wirelessly charges phones from across the room @ New Atlas (but can it run popcorn?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Bigelow Aerospace spinoff company to oversee private space station operations @ New Atlas
  2. Excessive alcohol use strongly linked to early-onset dementia in massive study @ New Atlas
  3. Supplements are a $30 billion racket—here's what experts actually recommend @ Ars Technica
  4. Boston Dynamics is Teaching its robot bog to fight back against humans @ Slashdot (I know we just covered this little guy, but the new video is even creepier than the last)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cheese & Chong's to offer psychedelic mac and cheese in Akron @ cleveland.com
  2. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE mouse and MM1000 Qi review @ Guru3D
  3. You can now buy an Easter egg made entirely out of cheese @ metro.co.uk
