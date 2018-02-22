Corsair Obsidian 500D chassis turns out the lights

Tweakers and tuners might form the majority of the case market, but there aren't a lot of computer cases out there designed for easy access to the internals. Corsair's seemingly decided to address this apparent deficiency with its new Obsidian 500D enclosure. The sides of the new mid-tower chassis are formed from tempered glass with a smoky finish. Rather than being suspended by thumbscrews, these panels are hinged at the back of the case so they can swing open.

The Obsidian series is Corsair's minimalist case family and despite the fancy sides, the 500D is true to that concept. Like other cases in the series, the 500D's exterior surfaces (apart from the glass panels) are made from brushed and black-anodized aluminum. The side panels slip around the sides of the front fascia to force airflow into the hidden vents there. Corsair says this design improves airflow versus other solid-face cases that suck air from the bottom.

Speaking of airflow, you can mount up to six 120-mm fans in the 500D. Three can go in the front, two can sit up top, and one goes in the usual place in the rear. Alternatively, you can put two 140-mm fans in the front and two in the top. The fans mount to removable trays that should make installation quite a bit easier than the push-pin or screw methods. There are removable dust filters on the front, roof, and floor of the case, as well. Liquid-cooling enthusiasts can opt for radiators up to 360 mm in length in the front, 280-mm long in the top, and a 120-mm in the back. Corsair includes two of its own SP120 fans with the case.

Builders using the Obsidian 500D can use motherboards up to E-ATX size. Naturally, the case has seven expansion slots, but there are also two slots oriented parallel to the motherboard so that show-offs can display their glorious graphics cards. You'll need to supply your own separate PCIe riser to do so, though. Storage accomodations in the 500D include a pair of spaces for 3.5" drives and a trio of spots for 2.5" drives—plus whatever is on your motherboard, of course.

If the Corsair Obsidian 500D is exactly the case you're looking for, you're in luck. It's already in stock at Newegg for $150.