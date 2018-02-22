Alphacool Eisbaer LT CLCs slide into tight spots

Remember Alphacool, the funky Germans with a passion for CLCs? The company's at it again with the Eisbaer LT line of closed-loop liquid coolers. These new coolers boast a slim-profile pump-and-heatsink assembly and fittings compatible with both Alphacool Eisbaer Ready products and standard G1/4" gear.

The Eisbaer LT is available with slim, 25-mm-wide copper radiators measuring 120 mm, 240 mm, or 360 mm long. Alphacool says the pump-and-heatsink assembly is made entirely of copper and has an "ultra-fine cross-slot structure" that should result in improved heat exchange versus common designs. The company further says the DC-LT Ultra Ceramic Low Noise pump is rather quiet and can use an optional 7 V adapter to further reduce noise.

Owners of any modern Intel or AMD desktop CPUs (except Threadrippers) can be assured that the Eisbaer LT heatsinks will fit their chips' sockets. Likewise, the kits are compatible with Alphacool's Eisbaer Ready series of products.

Alphacool is selling the Eisbaer LT kits on its website at 79.99€ (or $82.21 without VAT) for the 120-mm unit, 89.99€ ($92.48) for the 240-mm variant, and 104.99€ ($107.89) for the 360-mm version. They're all ready to ship as we speak.