Sail the Sea of Thieves with Radeon 18.2.3 drivers

The fine folks at AMD's Radeon Technologies Group have been busy bees. The latest Radeon Software release is numbered 18.2.3 (as it's the third release this month) and has a nice pack of performance patches for Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age and Sea of Thieves. There's also the usual bunch of bugfixes, too.

Sea of Thieves might not be coming out until March 19, but the game's already had several closed beta events. Radeon users looking forward to the title can additionally look forward to a 29% performance uplift on Radeon RX Vega cards, and an even larger 39% improvement on Radeon RX 580 cards, compared to the previous driver version. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age sees smaller improvements, but 13% faster performance for RX Vega 56 cards and 20% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 cards is nothing to cry about. This release also adds support for Hidden Path's VR RTS Brass Tactics, although AMD didn't say anything further about it.

FreeSync users can rejoice, as the variable refresh-rate tech should no longer engage when watching videos in Google Chrome. FreeSync should also be a little more reliable in fullscreen games on systems with multiple displays. Neither using Radeon Enhanced Sync nor playing a game in Vulkan should cause flickering in the Radeon Overlay anymore. Corruption in the fog or lighting in Fortnite should be a thing of the past. Middle-earth: Shadow of War and For Honor should stop crashing on launch, too. Finally, Radeon Relive clips should be free of audio distortion now.

As usual, a few problems remain. That persnickety issue with "extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPUs for compute workloads" is still around. World of Final Fantasy may not display water texture correctly, and Destiny 2 may crash on some cards based on first-generation GCN tech (like the Radeon HD 7970). Radeon Overlay may not show in some games, and Radeon Chill's hotkey may not reset properly when you restore Radeon Settings to defaults. Finally, FFmpeg may not output H.264 video correctly.

If you're after the latest Radeon Software release, you can click here for the release notes, which also include download links.