Friday deals: a combo deal with a Core i7-8700K and more

Howdy there, folks! If you're on the hunt for a tablet, phone, convertible, or laptop, you positively have to check out our latest mobile staff picks guide. That's an order, gerbils! In the meantime, check out the deals we have for you today.

The party today starts with a combo deal: a pack o' items comprising an Intel Core i7-8700K processor, an Asus Strix Z370-E mobo, and 16 GB of Corsair Vengance LPRAM clocked at 3000 MT/s. To our reckoning, that's as perfect a set as they come, and Newegg's selling it for only $599.99 while stocks last. That's a $140 savings compared to the price of the individual items. If you were on the fence about a Coffee Lake upgrade, now you know what to do.

While we're talking Asus mobos, do take a look at the Asus TUF Z370 Plus Gaming. This reliability-focused board has two M.2 slots, a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet port. Don't forget the RGB LEDs, too! You can get this motherboard from Newegg for $119.99 if you use the promo code EMCPRRS33. The e-tailer will throw in a $15 rebate card to further sweeten the pot.

We're more than happy to see the occasional RAM deal in the midst of the sky-high prices. The highlight today is the G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16-GB kit with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. The sticks have a rather dashing look, crowned by RGB LED lights. Get this set from Newegg for only $189.99.

We like Fractal Design cases, you like them, everyone does. On our deals selection today, we have the Fractal Design Define Mini C TG. This microATX enclosure has mostly the same layout as its Define C brother, and it comes with a tempered-glass side panel for showing off your build. For the measly amount of $59.99, you can bring one of these home from Newegg.

The case above is small, but now we're going big. The LG 38UC99-W monitor has 38" of IPS panel goodness. The display's resolution is 3840x1600, and it has an aspect ratio of 21:9—all colloquially defined as "ultra-wide 4K." The panel should cover 99% of the sRGB color space, and there's FreeSync support and a "1-ms" mode on tap. Get this humongous display for $1,148 from Newegg.

Last but by no means least, we have thunderous sound on offer courtesy of the Onkyo TX-RZ820 receiver. This mighty unit is capable of pushing a whopping 130 W per channel (at 8 Ohm) and supports speaker configurations up to 7.1 or 5.2.2. Naturally, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio playback are supported. On the video support front, there's Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Rec. 2020. There are speaker outputs for Zone 2 A/B, as well as multi-room audio capability. Around the back, the input and output selections can best be described as "all of them." This receiver is just the ticket for a fancy speaker setup or a large living room, and $699 is enough for you to take one home from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.