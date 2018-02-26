Nokia 6, 7 Plus, and 8 Sirocco handsets rock stock Android

Finnish phone maker HMD Global took this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as an opportunity to unveil three new handsets. The midrange Nokia 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and a 5.5" display, the spiffier Nokia 7 Plus packs a Snapdragon 660 and a 6" screen, and the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco brings a Snapdragon 835 to go along with its curved 5.5" OLED panel. The newcomers are also part of the Android One line of phones running an unmodified version of the Android OS. Let's take a closer look.

The Nokia 6's display is an IPS unit with a resolution of 1920x1080. The Gorilla Glass 3-covered display shares the front of the phone with an 8-megapixel self-portrait camera. The phone has 3 GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32 GB of internal flash storage. The aluminum backside houses the 16-MP main snapper and a fingerprint reader. Storage is expandable through a microSD slot capable of reading cards as large as 128 GB.

The Nokia 7 Plus' aluminum back is studded with a fingerprint reader and a pair of picture takers—a 12-MP wide-angle unit and a 13-MP telephoto camera. The front of the phone is dominated by a stretched-out 6" IPS screen with a resolution of 2160x1080 and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The user-facing camera has a 16-MP sensor. The 7 Plus' Snapdragon 660 SoC fetches data from 4 GB of LPDDR4 memory backed by 64 GB of internal storage. If users need more space, the microSD slot reads cards up to 256 GB in capacity.

The mack-daddy Nokia 8 Sirocco has a curved 2560x1440 OLED panel and slim bezels under a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The back of the phone is also made of glass, and a thin sliver of steel separates the front and back sides of the phone. The self-facing camera is a 5-MP unit, and the main rear camera configuration is the same dual-snapper setup from the 7 Plus. The 'Rocco has 6 GB of LPDDR4 memory. If the 128 GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage isn't enough, users will have to turn to the cloud, as no microSD slot is included in the deal. The glass back allows for built-in Qi wireless charging.

Smartphone buyers looking for a simple unit can also check out Nokia's 1 Android Go handset. The 1 packs a 1.1 GHz MediaTek chip, 1 GB of LPDDR3 memory, 8 GB of internal storage, and Google's pared-back Android Go OS—all for a reported $85. Those who really value standby time over features might like the new 8110 feature phone, a revival of the curved unit Thomas "Neo" Anderson used in his unsuccessful attempt to evade capture by nefarious agents in The Matrix.

All three phones have USB Type-C connectors, though the Nokia 6 and 7 Plus are restricted to USB 2.0 throughput instead of the USB 3.0 support of the 8 Sirocco. The Nokia 6 and 7 Plus still have headphone jacks, though the 8 Sirocco casts it away. Buyers that insist on a swappable battery can fall back on the Nokia 1 or the 8110.

The Verge reports that all three Android One handsets will hit the EU in April. The Nokia 6 will bear a 279€ price tag (around $286 without VAT), the 7 Plus will come in at 399€ (around $409), and the mighty 8 Sirocco will set buyers back a princely 749€ (around $768).